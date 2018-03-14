All-District girls teams announced

NWOAL champion Delta received the highest honors on the All-Northwest District girls basketball teams that were announced recently.

Delta senior Maddie Mattimore was named first team all-district in Division III. Panther coach Ryan Ripke shared coach of the year honors with Connie May of Coldwater.

Third team all-district for the Panthers was Abby Freeman.

Kamryn Hostetler of Archbold was second team all-district.

Honorable mention all-district in the county were Sidney Taylor and Haley Nelson of Swanton, Andi Peterson of Archbold, and Abi Borojevich of Evergreen.

In Division II, Rylee Campbell was honorable mention for Wauseon.

Morgan Leppelmeier of Pettisville was third team all-district in Division IV.

Division III

First team

Andrea Robinson, Collins Western Reserves, 5-5, sr., 12.4; Paige Motycka, Convoy Crestview, 5-8, sr., 17.4; Kadie Hempfling, Ottawa-Glandorf, 5-9, sr., 14.2; Savanah Richards, Liberty-Benton, 5-8, jr., 16.4; Zoe Shank, Bloomdale Elmwood, 5-11, sr., 19.8; Maddie Mattimore, Delta, 5-6, sr., 19.0; Addison Bergman, Hicksville, 6-1, sr., 15.7.

Player of the Year: Kadie Hempfling, Ottawa-Glandorf.

Co-Coaches of the Year: Connie May, Coldwater; Ryan Ripke, Delta.

Second team

Jayden Moore, Castalia Margaretta, 5-8, soph., 13.0; Jacqueline, Baith, Ashland Crestview, 5-5, sr., 13.2; Shaina Orewiler, Bucyrus, 5-9, sr., 15.1; Jamie Schmeltz, Pemberville Eastwood, 5-10, soph., 21.5; Maura Hoying, Coldwater, 5-7, sr., 10.0; Marina Adachi, Attica Seneca East, 5-7, jr., 14.0; Kamryn Hostetler, Archbold, 5-1, sr. 10.0.

Third team

Cora Wyers, Collins Western Reserves, 6-1, jr., 12.1; Tyriana Settles, Fostoria, 5-9, jr., 14.5; Caitlin Elseser, Liberty-Benton, 6-3, soph., 12.5; Erin Kaufman, Ottawa-Glandorf, 5-6, jr., 8.2; Mya Staczek, Millbury Lake, 5-8, jr., 13.1; Kourtney Diller, Coldwater, 5-8, sr., 13.7; Abby Freeman, Delta, 5-6, jr., 13.0.

Division IV

First team

Sydney Kin, Carey, 6-2, sr., 18.1; Kennedy Pratt, Arcadia, 6-2, jr., 15.9; Jessie Grover, Lucas, 5-10, soph., 19.9; Jenna Karl, New Washington Buckeye Central, 5-7, sr., 15.1; Bridget Landin, Ottoville, 6-0, sr., 13.8; Brianna Gillig, New Riegel, 5-9, sr., 24.3; Makayla Elmore, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon, 6-4, fr., 24.8; Courtney Prenger, Minster, 6-2, jr., 11.8.

Co-Players of the Year: Jenna Karl, New Washington Buckeye Central; Bridget Landin, Ottoville.

Coach of the Year: Kathy Grover, Lucas.

Second team

Alivia Light, North Baltimore, 5-8, jr., 20.7; Courtney Pifher, Buckeye Central, 5-10, jr., 18.1; Shannon Herrtmann, Maumee Valley Country Day, 5-7, jr., 16.2; Alivia Koenig, Bluffton, 5-6, jr., 14.6; Carlee McCluer, Columbus Grove, 5-7, sr., 14.1; Miranda Wammes, Fremont St. Joseph, 5-5, sr., 13.4; Haley Doehrman, Stryker, 5-10, sr. 15.2; Rachel Williamson, Antwerp, 6-0, sr. 13.2.

Third team

Kierra Meyer, Leipsic, 5-8, sr., 13.4; Sarah Klausing, Kalida, 5-11, sr., 12.7; Adrienne Wehring, Fremont St. Joseph, 5-9, sr., 16.5; Morgan Leppelmeier, Pettisville, 5-8, jr., 13.4; Claire Sinn, Haviland Wayne Trace, 5-7, soph., 14.8; Madilyn Hohenberger, Holgate, 5-9, jr., 13.3; Grace Thien, Fort Recovery, 5-10, sr., 12.7; Ivy Wolf, Minster, 5-8, fr., 9.8.

Archbold's Kamryn Hostetler brings the ball up the court in a NWOAL contest against Delta this season. She was second team all-district for the Blue Streaks in Division III. Abby Freeman of Delta with a bucket against Evergreen. Freeman was third team all-district for the Panthers.

Ryan Ripke receives coach of the year honors for Delta