Austin Rotroff, Coach Chad Burt recognized in Division II

Many local boys were honored on the All-Northwest District basketball teams that were recently released.

Wauseon senior Austin Rotroff received player of the year honors in Division II. Indians’ head coach Chad Burt was named coach of the year.

Second team all-district for the Indians was Brooks Gype, while Trent Armstrong was honorable mention.

In Division III, Archbold senior Bryce Williams was named first team all-district. Third team all-district was Mason Loeffler of Evergreen.

Honorable mention all-district in the county were Eli Miller and Rigo Ramos of Archbold, Bowen Green of Delta, and Nate Brighton of Evergreen.

For Pettisville, Detric Yoder and Graeme Jacoby were named honorable mention all-district in Division IV.

Trey Keefer of Fayette was also honorable mention.

Division II

First team

Austin Rotroff, Wauseon, 6-9, sr., 14.6; Keith Williams, Sandusky, 6-1, sr., 18.8; Brandon Haraway, Norwalk, 6-1, jr., 17.9; Daniel Unruh, Elida, 6-2, sr., 17.1; Cade Stover, Lexington, 6-5, jr., 18.0; Chance Barnett, Belleville Clear Fork, 6-3, sr., 19.0.

Player of the Year: Austin Rotroff, Wauseon.

Coach of the Year: Chad Burt, Wauseon.

Second team

Joby Pfeil, Vermilion, 5-9, sr., 16.3; Trey Ruhlman, Bellevue; 5-10, jr., 19.3; Jacoby Kelly, Van Wert, 5-10, sr., 16.1; Jaron Sharp, Kenton, 6-3, jr., 18.0; Brooks Gype, Wauseon, 6-3, sr., 9.0; B.J. Patrick, Mansfield Senior, 6-0, sr., 14.0.

Third team

Derick Harrah, Clyde, 6-4, soph., 16.8; Johnny Caprella, Lima Shawnee, 6-3, jr., 15.5; Chad Frey, Lima Bath, 6-1, sr., 17.9; Quan Hilory, Mansfield Senior, 5-10, jr.; 14.0; Ben Vore, Lexington, 6-2, jr., 10.0; Uriah Schwemley, Shelby, 6-3, jr., 15.3; Isaiah Alsip, Galion, 6-0, soph.; 17.1.

Division III

First team

James Hills, Milan Edison, 6-4, sr., 15.4; Joey Holifield, Oregon Cardinal Stritch, 6-1, soph., 16.5; Jay Kaufman, Ottawa-Glandorf, 6-5, sr., 18.6; Jevon Dible, Upper Sandusky, 6-2, sr., 14.7; Jacob Plantz, Genoa, 6-3, jr., 21.0; Payton Jutte, Fort Recovery, 6-4, jr., 19.0; Bryce Williams, Archbold, 6-3, sr., 13.9.

Player of the Year: Jay Kaufman, Ottawa-Glandorf.

Coach of the Year: Jamie Kachmarik, Cardinal Stritch.

Second team

Braydon Hood, Collins Western Reserve, 5-11, sr., 14.7; Owen Hiegel, Ottawa-Glandorf, 5-10, jr., 15.4; Josh Crall, Bucyrus Wynford, 5-10, soph., 19.7; Jay Alexander, Oak Harbor, 5-10, soph., 13.3; Tyler Haas, Pemberville Eastwood, 6-5, sr., 13.6; Mitchell Miller, Woodmore, 6-1, sr., 19.8; Will Varner, Tontogany Otsego, 6-1, sr. 19.5.

Third team

Michael Hurst, Huron, 6-0, sr., 18.5; Bailey Kimberlin, Castalia Margaretta, 6-4, sr., 13.2; Jordan Burton, Oregon Cardinal Stritch, 5-10, jr., 14.4; Ethan White, Ottawa-Glandorf, 6-4, jr., 10.5; Austin May, Liberty-Benton, 6-3, sr., 16.3; Addison Weaver, Gibsonburg, 6-3, jr., 18.5; Mason Loeffler, Metamora Evergreen, 6-4, soph., 14.6.

Austin Rotroff of Wauseon throws down a dunk Saturday against Lima Shawnee in a district final at Ohio Northern University. He was recently named the player of the year in the Northwest District for Division II. Mason Loeffler of Evergreen makes a pass along the baseline in a game at Delta this season. He was selected third team all-district in Division III. Bowen Green of Delta at the free throw line versus Bryan this season. He was honorable mention all-district in Division III.