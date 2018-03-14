Maddie Mattimore named to all-state second team

Two area athletes were honored as the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association announced the All-Ohio girls basketball teams earlier this week.

Maddie Mattimore of Delta was selected second team All-Ohio in Division III. She averaged 19 points per game in her senior campaign.

Also in Division III, Archbold’s Kamryn Hostetler was honorable mention All-Ohio.

Division III

First team

Kennedy Schlabach, Berlin Hiland, 5-6, sr., 15.2; Jordan Horston, Columbus Africentric, 6-0, jr., 18.1; Isabelle Kline, Newton Falls, 5-10, sr., 19.9; Kadie Hempfling, Ottawa-Glandorf, 5-9, sr., 14.2; Savanah Richards, Findlay Liberty Benton, 5-8, jr., 16.4; Ella Skeens, Chillicothe Southeastern, 5-11, sr., 29.0; Emily Chapman, Proctorville Fairland, 5-5, sr., 19.7; Nikki Current, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan, 5-8, sr., 26.0; Hayley Suchland, Springfield Northeastern, 5-8, sr., 30.9; Sydney Snyder, Kirtland, 5-8, sr., 21.0.

Co-Players of the Year: Nikki Current, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan; Jordan Horston, Columbus Africentric.

Coach of the Year: Bob Bell, Kirtland.

Second team

Sage Brannon, Cardington-Lincoln, 5-7, sr., 16.5; Alyssa Evans, Amanda-Clearcreek, 5-5, jr., 20.7; Taylor Royster, Beachwood, 5-8, sr., 23.1; Celeste Ryman, Loudonville, 5-3, jr., 21.8; Celina Koncz, Doylestown Chippewa, 5-11, soph., 13.7; Maddie Mattimore, Delta, 5-6, sr., 19.0; Erin Daniels, Minford, 5-8, sr., 21.0; Peyton Scott, Lynchburg-Clay, 5-7, jr., 25.1; Rachel Murray, Waynesville, 5-10, jr., 18.5; Kami McEldowney, Versailles, 5-8, sr., 13.1.

Third team

Carson Miller, Crooksville, 5-10, sr., 21.2; Andrea Robson, Collins Western Reserve, 5-6, sr., 12.4; Paige Motycka, Convoy Crestview, 5-5, jr., 17.4; Zoe Shank, Elmwood, 5-11, sr., 19.8; Haley Porter, Belmont Union Local, 5-5, sr., 18.8; Emily Londot, Utica, 6-1, soph., 18.1; Sam Basham, Newark Catholic, 6-2, jr., 13.1; Mikaila Carpenter, Orrville, 6-0, jr., 18.0; Kayla Muslovski, Columbiana, 5-6, soph., 21.0; Alea Harris, Cincinnati Summit Country Day, 5-8, sr., 14.1.

Maddie Mattimore of Delta scores in a sectional tournament game this season. Earlier this week, she was selected second team All-Ohio in Division III. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/03/web1_Mattimore-hoop.jpg Maddie Mattimore of Delta scores in a sectional tournament game this season. Earlier this week, she was selected second team All-Ohio in Division III. File Photo