Presale tickets for Wauseon’s Division II boys basketball regional semifinal against Lexington Thursday at the Stroh Center in Bowling Green will be on sale this week.

They will be available for purchase Tuesday and Thursday at Wauseon High School from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. On Wednesday they are available from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the high school.

Tip time for Thursday’s game is approximately 8 p.m.

Presale tickets are $7. All tickets at the door are $8.