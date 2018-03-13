Morgan Leppelmeier named Buckeye Border Conference Player of the Year

Pettisville’s Morgan Leppelmeier was named the Buckeye Border Conference Player of the year on the all-league girls basketball list that was compiled recently.

Making second team All-BBC for the Blackbirds were Nichole Foor and Elizabeth Beck. Trista Fruchey and Mataya Rufenacht of Fayette were second team All-BBC.

Honorable mention all-league were Addisyn Bentley of Fayette and Sami Tilley of Pettisville.

First team

Jaelyn Lyons, junior, Montpelier; Sidney McKarns, junior, North Central; Haley Doehrmann, senior, Stryker; Emma Grime, junior, Stryker; Claire Radabaugh, sophomore, Edon.

Player of the Year- Morgan Leppelmeier, Pettisville.

Second team

Trista Fruchey, freshman, Fayette; Mataya Rufenacht, junior, Fayette; Audrey Funkhouser, senior, Hilltop; Rebekah Carr, senior, Montpelier; Payton Taylor, junior, North Central; Nichole Foor, senior, Pettisville; Elizabeth Beck, junior, Pettisville.

Honorable mention

Fayette: Addisyn Bentley.

Pettisville: Sami Tilley.

Morgan Leppelmeier of Pettisville, right, drives to the hoop in a Buckeye Border Conference game versus Stryker this season. The junior was named the player of the year in the league. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/03/web1_Leppelmeier-drives-the-middle.jpg Morgan Leppelmeier of Pettisville, right, drives to the hoop in a Buckeye Border Conference game versus Stryker this season. The junior was named the player of the year in the league. File Photo Pettisville’s Nichole Foor (20) goes for the block against Fayette. She was second team All-BBC for the Blackbirds. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/03/web1_Foor-v.-Ruger.jpg Pettisville’s Nichole Foor (20) goes for the block against Fayette. She was second team All-BBC for the Blackbirds. File Photo