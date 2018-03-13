Morgan Leppelmeier named Buckeye Border Conference Player of the Year

Pettisville’s Morgan Leppelmeier was named the Buckeye Border Conference Player of the year on the all-league girls basketball list that was compiled recently.
Making second team All-BBC for the Blackbirds were Nichole Foor and Elizabeth Beck. Trista Fruchey and Mataya Rufenacht of Fayette were second team All-BBC.
Honorable mention all-league were Addisyn Bentley of Fayette and Sami Tilley of Pettisville.
First team
Jaelyn Lyons, junior, Montpelier; Sidney McKarns, junior, North Central; Haley Doehrmann, senior, Stryker; Emma Grime, junior, Stryker; Claire Radabaugh, sophomore, Edon.
Player of the Year- Morgan Leppelmeier, Pettisville.
Second team
Trista Fruchey, freshman, Fayette; Mataya Rufenacht, junior, Fayette; Audrey Funkhouser, senior, Hilltop; Rebekah Carr, senior, Montpelier; Payton Taylor, junior, North Central; Nichole Foor, senior, Pettisville; Elizabeth Beck, junior, Pettisville.
Honorable mention
Fayette: Addisyn Bentley.
Pettisville: Sami Tilley.
