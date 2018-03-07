County girls honored in District 7

The District 7 girls basketball teams were released recently as many area athletes were honored.

Rylee Campbell of Wauseon was named second team District 7 in Division II.

In Division III, Maddie Mattimore was the player of the year for the NWOAL champion Delta Panthers. Abby Freeman of Delta was also first team District 7. Delta mentor Ryan Ripke received coach of the year honors.

Kamryn Hostetler and Andi Peterson were first team District 7 for Archbold.

Second team District 7 in the area was Sidney Taylor of Swanton.

In Division IV, Morgan Leppelmeier of Pettisville was first team District 7 while Trista Fruchey of Fayette made the second team.

Division II

First team

Allye Minor, Bryan; Grace Crawford, Central Catholic; Mya Staczek, Lake; Olivia Oshodin, Scott; Kennedy Lamberson, Bryan; Shae Pedroza, Napoleon; Maverick Delp, Central Catholic.

Player of the Year- Zia Cooke, Rogers.

Coach of the Year- Corri Helldobler, Central Catholic.

Second team

Alissa Schneider, Maumee; Taylor Strock, Napoleon; Lexi Robinson, Lake; Madison Royal-Davis; Rylee Campbell, Wauseon; Bethany Blackwood, Napoleon; Jaylen White, Central Catholic; Tanaziah Hines, Rogers.

Honorable mention

Wauseon: Samantha Aeschliman, Sydney Zirkle, Alexis Suarez, Ally Tefft.

Division III

First team

Jamie Schmeltz, Eastwood; Zoe Shank, Elmwood; Kamryn Hostetler, Archbold; Addison Bergman, Hicksville; Mercedes Wagner, Fairview; Abby Freeman, Delta; Tyriana Settles, Fostoria; Andi Peterson, Archbold.

Player of the Year- Maddie Mattimore, Delta.

Coach of the Year- Ryan Ripke, Delta.

Second team

Sidney Taylor, Swanton; Brynne Limes, Otsego; Hannah Limes, Eastwood; Haleigh Peters, Rossford; Caitlin Cruickshank, Genoa; Brooke Allen, Woodmore; Katelyn Bergman, Hicksville; Jerica Hollenbaugh, Liberty Center.

Honorable mention

Archbold: Lily Krieger, Emie Peterson, Blair Bucklew.

Delta: Brooklyn Wymer, Brooklyn Green.

Evergreen: Abi Borojevich, Hannah Herr, Bailie Sutter.

Swanton: Haley Nelson, Cydney Christensen, Ally Hendricks, Kirsten Truckor.

Division IV

First team

Claire Sinn, Wayne Trace; Rachel Williamson, Antwerp; Morgan Leppelmeier, Pettisville; Alivia Light, North Baltimore; Madilyn Hohenberger, Holgate; Shannon Herrmann, Maumee Valley; Emma Grime, Stryker; Kate Weinandy, North Baltimore.

Player of the Year- Haley Doehrmann, Stryker.

Coach of the Year- Bethany DeJarnett, Wayne Trace.

Second team

Sydney McCauley, Emmanuel Christian; Ella Zaborowski, Toledo Christian; Gracie Gudakunst, Wayne Trace; Claire Radabaugh, Edon; Courtney Hardy, Cardinal Stritch; Ally Cape, Edgerton; Robin Skinner, Danbury; Trista Fruchey, Fayette.

Honorable mention

Pettisville: Nichole Foor, Elizabeth Beck, Sami Tilley.

Andi Peterson of Archbold hits a shot in a game against Evergreen this season. She was first team in District 7 for the Blue Streaks. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/03/web1_A-Peterson-scores.jpg Andi Peterson of Archbold hits a shot in a game against Evergreen this season. She was first team in District 7 for the Blue Streaks. File Photo Delta’s Abby Freeman buries a three in a game this season. Freeman made first team District 7 for the Panthers. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/03/web1_Freeman-hits-3.jpg Delta’s Abby Freeman buries a three in a game this season. Freeman made first team District 7 for the Panthers. File Photo