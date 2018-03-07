Locals frequent District 7 boys basketball teams

The District 7 Basketball Coaches Association recently announced their all-district boys teams.

In Division II, Wauseon was well represented with five players making the first and second team. Austin Rotroff received player of the year honors, while head coach Chad Burt was named District 7 Coach of the Year for the second year in a row.

Also making first team in District 7 were Brooks Gype, Trent Armstrong, and Levi Seiler. Owen Newlove was second team District 7 for the Indians.

Bryce Williams of Archbold was selected first team District 7 in Division III. Additionally for the Blue Streaks, Eli Miller and Rigo Ramos were second team District 7.

Mason Loeffler and Josh Dowling made the second team for Evergreen.

Detric Yoder of Pettisville was first team District 7 in Division IV. Blackbird mentor Brian Leppelmeier was named coach of the year.

Graeme Jacoby of Pettisville received second team District 7 honors, as did Trey Keefer of Fayette.

Division II

First team

Ben Pacer, Maumee; Brooks Gype, Wauseon; Eugene Towbridge, Scott; Zhane Cupp, Bryan; Anthony Morris, Scott; Trent Armstrong, Wauseon; Levi Seiler, Wauseon.

Player of the Year- Austin Rotroff, Wauseon.

Coach of the Year- Chad Burt, Wauseon.

Second team

Peyton Lamberson, Bryan; Jarrett Gerdeman, Napoleon; David Walker, Maumee; Evan Smith, Bryan; Owen Newlove, Wauseon; Marquise Brown, Scott; Jacob Richardson, Maumee.

Division III

First team

Bryce Williams, Archbold; Mitchell Miller, Woodmore; Joey Holifield, Cardinal Stritch; Will Varner, Otsego; Tyler Haas, Eastwood; Jordan Burton, Cardinal Stritch; Drew Bench, Genoa; Addison Weaver, Gibsonburg.

Player of the Year- Jacob Plantz, Genoa.

Coach of the Year- Aaron Clouse, Woodmore.

Second team

Eli Miller, Archbold; Drew Burner, Woodmore; Rigo Ramos, Archbold; Mason Loeffler, Evergreen; Ryan Mohr, Tinora; Matthew Cline, Elmwood; Peyton Sloan, Rossford; Josh Dowling, Evergreen.

Honorable mention

Archbold: Austin Wiemken, Kaiden Bedsole.

Delta: Bowen Green, Brady Wymer.

Evergreen: Bryce Hudik, Chandler Lumbrezer.

Swanton: Randy Slink, Dylan Gilsdorf.

Division IV

First team

Ethan Schlachter, Ayersville; Zeb Jackson, Maumee Valley; Delano Smith, Toledo Christian; Parker Thiel, Hicksville; Payton Tunis, Hicksville; Detric Yoder, Pettisville; Eli Sinn, Wayne Trace; Chase Glock, Stryker.

Player of the Year- Kolden Uribes, Montpelier.

Coach of the Year- Brian Leppelmeier, Pettisville.

Second team

Eliot Cummings, Ottawa Hills; Jaiden Woodley, Maumee Valley; Nate Gerber, Wayne Trace; Julian Hagemyer, North Baltimore; Trey Keefer, Fayette; Kyle Nicely, Ayersville; Landon Mcgill, Toledo Christian; Graeme Jacoby, Pettisville.

Honorable mention

Fayette: Clayton Pheils.

Pettisville: Canidate Vickery, Dillon King, Justin Rupp.

Levi Seiler of Wauseon goes up strong for a bucket in an earlier game. He was one of four Indians to make first team in District 7. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/03/web1_Seiler-up-strong-for-hoop.jpg Levi Seiler of Wauseon goes up strong for a bucket in an earlier game. He was one of four Indians to make first team in District 7. Detric Yoder of Pettisville, right, was selected first team District 7 in Division IV. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/03/web1_Yoder-against-North-Central.jpg Detric Yoder of Pettisville, right, was selected first team District 7 in Division IV. File Photo