Delta boys basketball bows out of tournament

TOLEDO – A strong first half from Rossford was too much for Delta to overcome as they fell to the Bulldogs 40-31 in a Division III boys basketball sectional semifinal Wednesday at Bowsher.

Two straight Rossford hoops, the second off a steal, gave them a 6-5 lead near the halfway point of the first quarter. Their lead ballooned to seven by the end of the quarter as Ryan Jagodzinski split a pair of free throws, Peyton Sloan knocked down a three-pointer, and Cam Reynolds converted a fast break opportunity.

The Bulldog run continued into the second stanza.

Sloan got them going in the period with a basket off a drive to the hoop, Reynolds followed with a putback, Lucas Warner scored inside, then Gabe Freeman’s hoop for Delta stopped the 16-0 run. However, another hoop by Reynolds made it 20-7 with just under three minutes to go in the second.

The Panthers would get within 20-15 at the half on five points from Brady Wymer, including 3 of 4 from the foul line, and a triple from Freeman.

Delta’s Elliot Schneider scored inside 26 seconds into the third period to pull them within three, but they would make little headway from there. The Bulldogs took a 28-21 lead into the fourth.

The Panthers stayed within six points for much of the fourth, the last time on a bucket from Freeman which brought it to 32-26 at the 4:06 mark.

However, Rossford’s CamRon Gaston quickly answered at the other end and Zach Perry added a basket on their next possession, increasing the margin to 10 and putting the game out of reach.

Wymer paced the Panthers with 11 points. Freeman added seven points for Delta, who finishes the season at 7-15.

Gabe Freeman of Delta scores in the second quarter Wednesday versus Rossford in a Division III sectional semifinal. The Panthers fell to the Bulldogs, 40-31. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Elliot Schneider of Delta splits a pair of free throws in the first quarter. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor

By Max Householder mhouseholder@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010

