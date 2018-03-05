Archbold wins rematch over Delta, falls in district final

MILLBURY – Brian Ziegler’s Archbold Blue Streaks avenged their only NWOAL loss of the season, knocking off league champion Delta, 57-40, in a Division III girls basketball district semifinal Thursday, but had a reversal of fortune in the final two days later, dropping a 58-38 decision to Liberty Benton.

“The game was called the way we couldn’t afford it to be called,” Ziegler said of the final game against Liberty Benton. “Two quick fouls on Lily (Krieger) and to take her out of the game, that obviously hurt us with their size inside. It is what it is and we had to deal with that.

“Give Liberty Benton credit, they came out in an aggressive zone and took some shots away that we normally get against most teams. We moved the ball well against them but just couldn’t get many open shots.”

Getting open shots was what the Blue Streaks definitely got in the win over Delta, actually a myriad of second half layups to be exact.

Archbold used a 12-0 first quarter run to recover from a two point deficit to a 16-6 lead in the span of just over four minutes.

Mighty mite point guard Kamryn Hostetler scored on a steal and fast break hoop, Andi Peterson knocked down a jumper, Krieger scored a second chance hoop and Emie Peterson’s bucket and pair of free throws accounted for all the points. But, Delta stayed in contact thanks to Maddie Mattimore’s trio of triples, including one with 27 seconds left in the first to keep the Panthers within 16-9.

It was Mattimore and more Mattimore in the second as the Panther senior guard scored on a drive, 5 of 6 from the line and a fourth three-pointer to get Delta back to a 24-21 deficit with 48 ticks left in the half.

Brooklyn Wymer brought the Panthers all the way back with a three-point play with 24 seconds left to forge a tie at 24 heading into the locker room.

Hostetler’s triple opened the second half but was answered by Abby Freeman’s back door hoop.

Krieger scored inside for the Streaks but was countered by Braelyn Wymer’s triple from the head of the key to tie the score at 29 with 4:45 left in the the third.

For the next 12:45, it was all Blue Streaks as Delta missed layups and wide open three-pointers, going 4 for 19 the rest of the way.

In the meantime, Archbold, mostly in the form of Hostetler, solved the Panther press and turned offensive possessions into a layup drill at the other end.

Hostetler found Andi Peterson and Gabby Nafziger for easy baskets and Nafziger’s end of the quarter triple gave Archbold a 42-31 lead heading into the fourth.

It was more of the same in the fourth as Archbold went 6 of 7, all easy ones, from the field.

Again it was Hostetler leading the way, dishing to Krieger twice more for hoops while Delta was going 3 for 14 in the quarter.

“I thought we did a great job all night with their press,” said Ziegler. “We turned it over a few times but it did not lead to the number of turnovers we had the first time (in a 65-40 Delta win). I thought Kamryn did a great job handling the ball. I thought we rebounded well also. They beat us up on the boards the first time. I thought we showed a lot of heart tonight.”

The Blue Streaks owned a 2-1 advantage on the glass, outrebounding the Panthers 32-16.

All those second half layups allowed the Blue Streaks to go 22 of 37 from the floor, while Delta struggled to a 12 for 43 shooting night.

Krieger’s 14 points led Archbold, while Emie Peterson had 12, Hostetler had a 11 and Andi Peterson 10.

Mattimore had 21 points to lead the Panthers who suffered just their second loss of the year.

What the Blue Streaks did against Delta, they couldn’t find the same success against Liberty Benton.

Savanah Richards score in triplicate, twice on three-point plays and a long range three-ball, her 1,000th career point, as the junior guard led the Eagles to a 15-9 lead after one.

Again it was Hostetler keeping the Blue Streaks in contact hitting a triple, scoring on a steal and a high arcing push over 6’3” sophomore Caitlin Elseser for her seven first quarter points.

Then with Krieger saddled on the bench with foul trouble in the second, Liberty Benton got to the rim.

Richards scored on a spin and go move, Alissa Rhodes got inside for a hoop, and Schy Shepard’s stutter dribble-drive extended the Eagles’ lead to 21-12.

Alexa Lenhart’s triple gave the Eagles their biggest lead of the half at 26-14 before they took a 26-15 lead into the locker room.

Elseser’s move inside at the 6:42 mark of the third doubled the score at 30-15, and while the Blue Streaks were going 6 for 23 in the quarter, Liberty Benton was a very economical 6 of 10, using eight points from Elseser and another pair of slashing drives from Shepard to carry a 40-28 lead into the fourth.

Andi Peterson hit a pair of triples in the fourth for Archbold, but those were answered by four buckets from Elseser as the Eagles continued to extend their lead.

For the game, Elseser had 18 points, including 16 in the second half. Richards also had 18 and Shepard 11 for the Eagles.

Andi Peterson’s 10 led Archbold.

“I thought we went down fighting and playing hard,” stated Ziegler. “That’s all you can ask for. We are losing four quality seniors which makes it hard in the finality that Kam, Brooke (Kohler), Andi, Emie. When you have players for four years that go through the program and then that’s it, that makes it pretty tough in the locker room right now.

“We’ll keep our heads high and walk out and be proud of where we got to.”

By Joe Blystone For the Expositor

