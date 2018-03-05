Area grapplers advance to state in Division III

DEFIANCE – The county had three teams place in the top six and a total of 12 wrestlers advance to state at the Division III district tournament at Defiance which began Friday and wrapped up on Saturday.

Delta was the district runner-up with 128.5 points, behind champion Genoa who was first with 196.5 points.

The Panthers finished with four state qualifiers, led by junior Cole Mattin who captured a district title at 126 pounds. They also got a second place finish from Dylan Rogers (195), third place finish from Zack Mattin (106), and fourth place finish from Dalton Richard (220).

Head coach Anthony Carrizales was proud of his entire team, including their two alternates.

“Our boys wrestled a great tournament,” he said. “All around, they really had a great day today. But you always look at like the ones that got away. With (JD) Osborn and (Dawson) Swicegood especially, in that tight match he was having (in the consolation semifinal). Got caught and pinned.

“But as far as getting four to state, it’s exciting. I think we’ve got four guys that can go down and compete and look for a placement. It’s just one of those deals where we regroup and I guess get ready for next week.”

Cole Mattin faced a familiar opponent in the 126-pound title match, defeating Trevor Schaller of Swanton by technical fall 18-3.

“It’s my first district title so that was exciting,” said Mattin. “I just have four matches left and that’s all. I mean, four matches I have to win. I want to win them all and I want to get that state title.”

He earned two pins and a win by injury default to get to the championship. Trevor Schaller won 4-0 over Aidan Fry-Silva of Collins Western Reserve, defeated Matthew Dewitz of Oak Harbor 4-2 in overtime, and added a 4-0 win over Ryan Woodring of Paulding.

Cole Mattin is now hoping to earn his first state title, but it will take work to do so.

He will likely have to go through Tommy Hoskins of Legacy Christian Academy who is going for his fourth straight individual title.

“Tommy and I are friends. But, when we are on the mat, I want to get it done and I want to take him out obviously. And get my state title,” stated Mattin.

Carrizales is confident he can pull it off because he is wrestling so ‘tough.’

“That’s kind of I think the goal, is to be able to go and knock him (Hoskins) off,” he said. “And if there is somebody in the state that can do it, it’s him because he is wrestling awesome.”

Rogers advanced to the 195-pound final with two pins, including one in 15 seconds, and a 15-9 victory over Colton Campbell of Ashland Crestview. However, in the semifinal against Campbell, he hurt his leg and was forced to forfeit the championship to Dylan Hinton of Elmwood.

Zack Mattin took third at 106 pounds by pinning Tyler Davis of Oak Harbor in 2:56. Richard took fourth at 220 pounds after defaulting to Caleb Carpenter of Liberty Center in the third place match.

Swanton had a pair of district champions in Chase Moore at 152 pounds and Tommy Lytle at 285 pounds. The Bulldogs also had the runner-up finish from Trevor Schaller, Zach Schaller who placed fourth at 120 pounds, and Ryan Marvin who took third at 160 pounds.

“All their hard work and effort set them up for another successful weekend with some favorable draws and some excellent wrestling out of the kids,” said Bulldog coach Greg Hallett. “They showed up and competed. It was a lot of fun to watch.”

Both Moore and Lytle had to grind out wins in their championship matches. Moore won by a 2-1 ultimate tiebreaker versus Trevor Franks of Lakota.

Meanwhile, Lytle pulled away for a 6-1 win over Noah Koch of Genoa in the 285-pound final.

“In the practice room they get it done,” said Hallett of his two district champions. “Because that’s where those tight matches are won at.”

Marvin placed third with a 3-1 victory over Austin Grubb of Montpelier in the 160-pound third place match. Zach Schaller finished fourth after falling to Clay Eagle of Ashland Crestview who pinned him in the third place match.

Archbold was led by Gavin Grime who took home the title at 145 pounds. The senior earned a pin, a 12-2 major decision, and 3-2 win by ultimate tiebreaker to reach the final. He bested Hugo Villarreal of Gibsonburg 6-1 for the championship.

The Blue Streaks’ other placers were Colton Soles (152) and Mason Babcock (182) who each placed fourth.

Team Scores (top 10)

1. Genoa Area 196.5; 2. Delta 128.5; 3. Mil. Edison 116.5; 4. Swanton 110.5; 5. Oak Harbor 99.0; 6. Archbold 81.0; 7. Gibsonburg 80.5; 8. Elmwood 57.0; 9. Ash. Crestview 54.5; 10. Patrick Henry 53.0.

First Place Matches

106: Casey Barnett (Mil. Edison) dec. Aidan McAlexander (Antwerp), 12-6. 113: Oscar Sanchez (Genoa Area) maj. dec. Brandon Hahn (Eastwood) md16-4. 120: Julian Sanchez (Genoa Area) dec. Cameron Dickman (Oak Harbor), 3-0. 126: Cole Mattin (Delta) tech. fall Trevor Schaller (Swanton), 18-3. 132: Dylan D’Emilio (Genoa Area) p. Tad Jensen (Oak Harbor), 4:52. 138: Dustin Morgillo (Genoa Area) dec. Max Neiling (Patrick Henry), 9-2. 145: Gavin Grime (Archbold) dec. Hugo Villarreal (Gibsonburg), 6-1. 152: Chase Moore (Swanton) dec. Trevor Franks (Lakota), 2-1 TB. 160: James Limongi (Genoa Area) p. Brady Jaso (Gibsonburg), 5:05. 170: Brad Mendoza (Gibsonburg) dec. Tanner May (Carey), 3-1. 182: Sam Stoll (Mil. Edison) dec. Xavier Beach (Genoa Area), 5-3. 195: Dylan Hinton (Elmwood) Default Dylan Rogers (Delta). 220: Noah Price (Fre. St. Joseph C.C.) p. Chris Kuhn (Sand. SMCC), 4:32. 285: Tommy Lytle (Swanton) dec. Noah Koch (Genoa Area), 6-1.

Delta finishes second as a team

