Streaks pummel Swanton for sectional crown

WHITEHOUSE – Archbold hit four three-pointers in the first 6:17 of the game in which they built a 26-1 advantage, rolling to a 66-31 victory over Swanton in a Division III boys basketball sectional final Friday at Anthony Wayne.

“I think you can attribute that to our guys wanting to be aggressive with the basketball,” said Archbold coach Doug Krauss on the hot start. “We came out and ran something early to get Bryce (Williams) to the basket. You know when that happens, we all start to get aggressive. We guarded pretty well.

“What really happens, is it opens up a good offensive rhythm. We shot it awfully well that first quarter.”

Bryce Williams had 12 first half points for the Blue Streaks as he helped kick start the offense. He would finish with 14 points.

“Bryce was real active,” explained Krauss. “He had a lot of boards. And Austin Wiemken had a lot of boards as well. He (Bryce) just moves so well without the basketball. We find him on that back row, he gets a lot of easy layups and he converts them.”

Wiemken was probably the most important player for the Streaks as he had 15 first half points and 24 for the game to lead all scorers.

Swanton was limited to just one field goal in the first quarter, as Dylan Gilsdorf’s floater at the 1:29 mark made it 26-3, which was the score at the end of the quarter.

The Bulldogs converted the first two shots of the second stanza on buckets from Randy Slink and Andrew Thornton, but were outscored 13-3 down the stretch as Archbold took a 39-10 lead into the break.

The Streaks led by more than 30 near the end of the third, and to add to it, Caleb Wooley drilled a half-court shot at the buzzer to make it 62-25 after three.

“It looked good the whole way,” said an amused Krauss. “And it certainly was. But hey, that’s a good memory for him.”

Both teams were able to empty their bench in the final quarter as the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s running clock rule was initiated.

Slink and Josh Vance led the Bulldogs with seven points apiece. Swanton finishes the season at 7-17.

Archbold (19-3) takes on Eastwood in a district semifinal at Toledo Central Catholic Thursday at 6:15 p.m.

