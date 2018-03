Presale tickets for the Wauseon boys basketball team’s Division II sectional final against Celina Friday in Findlay are still available.

Pick them up today at the high school from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., then Friday at the high school from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Presale tickets are $6 for adults and $4 for students.

Wauseon and Celina is the first game of a split-session, beginning at 6 p.m.