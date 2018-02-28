Delta pair makes first team all-league

Local athletes frequented the first team on the Northwest Ohio Athletic League all-league girls basketball list that was released recently.

League champion Delta was the big winner as Maddie Mattimore was named NWOAL Player of the Year. Abby Freeman joined Mattimore on the first team, while head coach Ryan Ripke was named coach of the year.

Also receiving first team all-league honors were Kamryn Hostetler of Archbold, Sidney Taylor of Swanton, and Rylee Campbell of Wauseon. Outside of the county, Allye Minor of Bryan made the first team.

The NWOAL scoring champions were also announced recently, and on the girls side, Taylor and Mattimore tied for first with 106 points in league play.

First team

Kamryn Hostetler, senior, Archbold; Allye Minor, senior, Bryan; Abby Freeman, junior, Delta; Sidney Taylor, senior, Swanton; Rylee Campbell, senior, Wauseon.

Player of the Year- Maddie Mattimore, senior, Delta.

Coach of the Year- Ryan Ripke, Delta.

Second team

Kennedy Lamberson, junior, Bryan; Lily Krieger, junior, Archbold; Haley Nelson, senior, Swanton; Faith Frania, senior, Patrick Henry; Andi Peterson, junior, Archbold; Abi Borojevich, sophomore, Evergreen.

Honorable mention

Archbold: Blair Bucklew, Emie Peterson.

Delta: Brooklyn Green, Alayna Mitchell, Brooklyn Wymer.

Evergreen: Hannah Herr.

Swanton: Ally Hendricks.

Wauseon: Sam Aeschliman, Sydney Zirkle.

Maddie Mattimore of Delta scores in transition in a league game versus Evergreen this season. She was named the NWOAL Player of the Year. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/02/web1_Mattimore-in-transition.jpg Maddie Mattimore of Delta scores in transition in a league game versus Evergreen this season. She was named the NWOAL Player of the Year. File Photo Kamryn Hostetler of Archbold looks to get around a Springfield defender in a non-league game this season. Hostetler made first team all-league for the Blue Streaks. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/02/web1_Hostetler-against-defender.jpg Kamryn Hostetler of Archbold looks to get around a Springfield defender in a non-league game this season. Hostetler made first team all-league for the Blue Streaks. File Photo Wauseon’s Rylee Campbell scores in a game against Defiance. She was first team all-league for the Indians. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/02/web1_Campbell-bucket-after-steal.jpg Wauseon’s Rylee Campbell scores in a game against Defiance. She was first team all-league for the Indians. File Photo