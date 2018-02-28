Austin Rotroff named league’s top player once again

The Northwest Ohio Athletic League announced its all-league boys basketball teams with the conclusion of the regular season last week.

For the second year in a row, Austin Rotroff of Wauseon was named the NWOAL Player of the Year and head coach Chad Burt received coach of the year honors. Also for the Indians, Brooks Gype was named first team All-NWOAL.

Making first team all-league for Archbold were Bryce Williams and Eli Miller. Mason Loeffler made first team all-league for Evergreen.

The only player outside of the county to receive first team honors was Zhane Cupp of Bryan.

The league also announced their scoring champions. The boys scoring champion was Bowen Green of Delta with 117 points in NWOAL competition.

First team

Bryce Williams, Archbold; Brooks Gype, Wauseon; Mason Loeffler, Evergreen; Eli Miller, Archbold; Zhane Cupp, Bryan.

Player of the Year- Austin Rotroff, Wauseon.

Coach of the Year- Chad Burt, Wauseon.

Second team

Peyton Lamberson, Bryan; Xavier Wensink, Patrick Henry; Bowen Green, Delta; Trent Armstrong, Wauseon; Levi Seiler, Wauseon; Nate Brighton, Evergreen.

Honorable mention

Archbold: Rigo Ramos, Austin Wiemken, Kaiden Bedsole.

Delta: Brady Wymer, Gabe Freeman.

Evergreen: Josh Dowling.

Swanton: Randy Slink, Jared Wilson.

Wauseon: Owen Newlove.

Wauseon's Austin Rotroff scores over a Genoa defender in a game early on in the season. For the second straight season, Rotroff was selected as the NWOAL Player of the Year. Mason Loeffler of Evergreen (22) puts one back up and in for the Vikings earlier in the season at Swanton. He made first team all-league. Brooks Gype of Wauseon attempts a three-pointer in a game this season. He received first team all-league honors for the Indians.