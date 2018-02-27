Emie Peterson, Kamryn Hostetler lead Archbold to sectional title

HOLLAND – Kamryn Hostetler’s pick-pocket prowess on the basketball court helped Archbold hold the Otsego Knights scoreless for almost 11 and a half minutes between the second and third quarter, and Emie Peterson canned five three-pointers as the Blue Streaks won a Division III sectional final, 46-28, Saturday at Springfield.

“Kam is our leader defensively,” said Blue Streak coach Brian Ziegler. “She gets teams out of the flow of their offense. She did a great job in the game getting steals and deflections. A lot of times we didn’t get anything out of it, but I think it put the defensive pressure on them and in the back or their mind they were thinking that we were going to be there all game long.”

An Otsego team that was missing three players and two top line starters due to injuries, hung tough with Archbold early before Peterson opened up her target shooting from the three-point line.

Peterson hit a triple with 2:32 left in the first to break a 6-6 tie, then scored on an out of bounds play a minute later to bump Archbold on top 11-6.

After Taylor Cepak got inside for the Knights to cut the lead to 11-8 at the quarter break, Peterson struck again from long distance eight seconds into the second, then again a minute later to forge a 17-10 lead.

However, Otsego hung tough, going 5 of 6 from the foul line to go with a bucket from Brynn Limes to stay within 19-15.

Enter Hostetler who stole passes, picked Otsego ball handlers off the dribble, and wreaked havoc on the perimeter for the Knights.

Peterson knocked home her fourth three-ball of the half along with a bucket off a Hostetler steal, and Andi Peterson picked up four points as Archbold opened up a 28-15 halftime lead.

“Emie looks to drive and create more, but we’ve been asking her to shoot from out there,” explained Ziegler. “I thought she did a great job tonight stepping up and I thought the rest of the team getting the ball reversed to where she was open.”

Hostetler keyed a 9-0 run to start the second half that if the game wasn’t already in hand, it was after.

The diminutive point guard nailed a triple and fed Lily Krieger for a score to spur the run that made it 37-15.

Archbold took its biggest lead at 46-22 with 3:50 left on a Krieger hoop before the benches emptied for both teams.

Peterson’s 19 points led all scorers, while Krieger chipped in with 10.

Archbold now meets Delta in a district semifinal at Lake Thursday night.

