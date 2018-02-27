Wauseon bowling takes sixth at district tournament

ROSSFORD – Wauseon girls bowling competed in the Division II district bowling tournament at Interstate Lanes Thursday, finishing sixth as a team.

The Indians finished the tournament with 3,178 points. The top three teams that qualified for state were Coldwater with 3,664 points, St. Marys Memorial at 3,648 points, and Bryan at 3,583 points.

Wauseon had a bowler in the top 20 as Jessie French placed 18th with a 501 series total over three games.

Next for the Indians were Mackayla Kearney who tied for 29th (478 series), Jenna Simon who placed 31st (472 series), Kama Brackman 37th (459 series) and Jaslyn Johnson 68th (277 series).

Also in the area, Alli Hite of Delta tied for 34th with a 464 series.

D-II District Bowling

Girls

Team scores

1. Coldwater 3,664; 2. St. Marys Memorial 3,648; 3. Bryan 3,583; 4. Perkins 3,462; 5. Bath 3,200; 6. Wauseon 3,178; 7. Tinora 3,166; 8. Port Clinton 3,147; 9. Willard 3,085; 10. Edison 3,056; 11. New Bremen 3,011; 12. Liberty Center 2,962.

Jenna Simon of Wauseon bowls at the Division II district competition at Interstate Lanes in Rossford Thursday. She was the Indians’ third best bowler at the tournament, finishing 31st and recording a 472 series total. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/02/web1_Jenna-Simon.jpg Jenna Simon of Wauseon bowls at the Division II district competition at Interstate Lanes in Rossford Thursday. She was the Indians’ third best bowler at the tournament, finishing 31st and recording a 472 series total. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Wauseon’s Kama Brackman warms up for the district tournament on Thursday. The Indians would place sixth as a team. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/02/web1_Brackman-at-district.jpg Wauseon’s Kama Brackman warms up for the district tournament on Thursday. The Indians would place sixth as a team. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor