Wauseon bowling takes sixth at district tournament

ROSSFORD – Wauseon girls bowling competed in the Division II district bowling tournament at Interstate Lanes Thursday, finishing sixth as a team.
The Indians finished the tournament with 3,178 points. The top three teams that qualified for state were Coldwater with 3,664 points, St. Marys Memorial at 3,648 points, and Bryan at 3,583 points.
Wauseon had a bowler in the top 20 as Jessie French placed 18th with a 501 series total over three games.
Next for the Indians were Mackayla Kearney who tied for 29th (478 series), Jenna Simon who placed 31st (472 series), Kama Brackman 37th (459 series) and Jaslyn Johnson 68th (277 series).
Also in the area, Alli Hite of Delta tied for 34th with a 464 series.
D-II District Bowling
Girls
Team scores
1. Coldwater 3,664; 2. St. Marys Memorial 3,648; 3. Bryan 3,583; 4. Perkins 3,462; 5. Bath 3,200; 6. Wauseon 3,178; 7. Tinora 3,166; 8. Port Clinton 3,147; 9. Willard 3,085; 10. Edison 3,056; 11. New Bremen 3,011; 12. Liberty Center 2,962.