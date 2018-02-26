Wauseon girls 14th, boys 27th at state

CANTON – The Wauseon girls placed in the top 15 while the boys were in the top 30 at the Ohio High School Athletic Association Swimming and Diving meet last Wednesday through Friday at C.T. Branin Natatorium in Canton.

The girls took 14th in Division II with 57 points, and the boys were 27th with 27 points.

Although it was the girls who placed higher, the boys had the two best finishes.

On Wednesday during the diving competition, Wauseon senior Tony Schweinhagen ended his high school career by placing fourth with a score of 399.5.

Then, during the swim portion Friday, Austin Schuette made the podium in the 500 yard freestyle with a sixth place finish and time of 4:42.53.

Also for the boys, their 400 freestyle relay team of Austin Schuette, Ryan Scherer, Branden Arredondo and Nick Dilworth placed 10th with a time of 3:17.65.

For the Wauseon girls, senior Sydney Darnell finished seventh (57.36) to make the podium in the 100 butterfly. She also competed in the 200 IM where she took 14th (2:11.09).

Sophomore Brooke Schuette notched a pair of 12th place finishes. She took 12th (1:55.51) in the 200 freestyle, then was 12th (5:10.54) in the 500 freestyle.

Wauseon’s 200 freestyle relay team of Sydney Darnell, Sarayna Russell, McKenzie Darnell and Brooke Schuette finished ninth with a time of 1:40.42.

The girls also had a diver compete, as sophomore Kennedy Nation made the finals where she finished 16th. She posted a score of 335.45.

Wauseon divers Kennedy Nation, left, and Tony Schweinhagen, right, with coach Tom Burkholder after taking part in the state dive competition last week. Schweinhagen finished fourth on the boys side, while Nation took 16th. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/02/web1_State-divers.jpg Wauseon divers Kennedy Nation, left, and Tony Schweinhagen, right, with coach Tom Burkholder after taking part in the state dive competition last week. Schweinhagen finished fourth on the boys side, while Nation took 16th. Courtesy photo Austin Schuette of Wauseon swims in the boys 500 yard freestyle at the district meet at Bowling Green State University last weekend. At the state meet Friday, Schuette made the podium in this event after a sixth place finish. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/02/web1_Schuette-at-district.jpg Austin Schuette of Wauseon swims in the boys 500 yard freestyle at the district meet at Bowling Green State University last weekend. At the state meet Friday, Schuette made the podium in this event after a sixth place finish. Photo courtesy Andrea Konieczka

Three make the podium