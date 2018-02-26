Archbold 1st, Swanton 2nd at sectional wrestling

Fulton County teams fared very well at the Division III wrestling sectional at Archbold on Friday and Saturday. Archbold won the team title with 211.5 points, Swanton was second with 197 and Delta fourth with 158.5.

Eleven wrestlers placed in the top four and advanced for Archbold. Swanton had nine wrestlers advanced to the district tournament and Delta seven. The Bulldogs had five champions, while Archbold and Delta had three each.

Archbold was especially strong starting at 132 pounds. Zach Rocha topped Logan Mudel of Paulding 4-3 to win the title.

At 138 pounds, Brennan Short of Archbold downed Carl Yaney of Liberty Center 6-1 for the championship. Gavin Grime was victorious at 145 pounds, beating Miciah Ankney of Hicksville by major decision, 11-2, in the final.

Zach Schaller started things off in the finals for Swanton at 120 pounds. He topped Darion Tracy of Ayersville 5-4 to win the title.

Chase Moore was first at 152 pounds with a 12-3 major decision over Colton Soles of Archbold in the final. Ryan Marvin also won by major decision, topping Kasyn Schaffner of Archbold 12-4 in the final.

At 182 pounds, Mitchel Reisinger grabbed Swanton’s fourth title with a 4-1 decision over Nicholas Brown of Ayersville. Thomas Lytle finished off the day for Swanton with a 3-2 decision over Howard Pleasant of Tinora to take the 285-pound championship.

For Delta, Cole Mattin topped Trevor Schaller of Swanton with a 9-1 major decision for the 126-pound title.

JD Osborn topped Caden Brown of Ayersville 6-0 to win the 170-pound championship. Dylan Rogers won the title at 195 pounds with a pin of Crew Oberheim of Swanton.

The district tournament will be held at Defiance. It starts at 4 p.m. Friday and continues into Saturday. The top four placers in each weight class advance to the state tournament in Columbus.

Team Scores

Archbold 211.5, Swanton 197, Liberty Center 161, Delta 158.5, Ayersville 104, Tinora 97, Edgerton 72, Montpelier 70, Fairview 46, Antwerp 45, Paulding 42, Hicksville 29, Evergreen 21

First Place Matches

106 — Aidan McAlexander (Ant) dec. Zack Mattin (D), 5-0; 113 — Dylan Mathews (LC) dec. Randall Mills (Ant), 4-2; 120 — Zack Schaller (S) dec. Darion Tracy, 5-4; 126 — Cole Mattin (D) major dec. Trevor Schaller (S), 9-1; 132 — Zach Rocha (Arch) dec. Logan Mudel (P), 4-3; 138 — Brennan Short (Arch) dec. Carl Yaney (LC), 6-1; 145 — Gavin Grime (Arch) major dec. Miciah Ankney (H), 11-2; 152 — Chase Moore (S) major dec. Colton Soles (Arch), 12-3; 160 — Ryan Marvin (S) major dec. Kasyn Schaffner (Arch), 12-4; 170 — JD Osborn (D) dec. Caden Brown (Ayer), 6-0; 182 — Mitchel Reisinger (S) dec. Nicholas Brown (Ayer), 4-1; 195 — Dylan Rogers (D) pinned Crew Oberheim (S), 1:47; 220 — Caleb Carpenter (LC) dec. Dalton Richard (D), 7-3. 285 — Thomas Lytle (S) dec. Howard Pleasant (T), 3-2.

Third Place Matches

106 — Cameron Henneman (LC) pinned Daniel Belknap (M), 0:50; 113 — Gabe Meyer (D) dec. Andrew Helmke (T), 5-4; 120 — Ashton Varney (M) dec. Andy Hinojosa (T), 8-7; 126 — Ryan Woodring (P) major dec. Juan Garcia (Arch), 13-0; 132 — Garrett Shreve (Ayer) dec. Ethan Branum (S), 7-6; 138 — Dawson Swicegood (D) major dec. Devin Thiel (Ed), 9-1; 145 — Tyler Kay (LC) dec. David Wolfrum (T), 5-3; 152 — Tanner Rauch (LC) dec. Isaac Hamblin (Ed), 4-0; 160 — Austin Grubb (M) dec. Tim Meyer (T), 5-3; 170 — Zachary Leahey (S) dec. Carson Meyer (Arch), 3-0; 182 — Mason Babcock (Arch) dec. Tyler Echler (LC), 5-3; 195 — Gibson Burkholder (Arch) dec. Micah Ritter (Ed), 6-3; 220 — Trevor Short (Arch) dec. Travis Degler (Ayer), 5-4 (UTB); 285 — Connor Johnson (LC) pinned Anthony Gonzalez (Arch), 0:47.

