Indians win third straight title

NAPOLEON – For the third straight year, Wauseon wrestling is champions of the Napoleon sectional in Division II.

The Indians won by a difference of 142 points between first and second place. Wauseon took first with 311 points, Napoleon was second with 169 points, and Wapakoneta third with 143.

The Indians had nine sectional champions Saturday, as well as four more who finished in the top four to advance to the district tournament.

Winning titles were Gavin Ritter at 113 pounds, Alex Slattman (120), Nolan Ray (126), Hunter Yackee (132), Gage Grunden (145), Sandro Ramirez (152), Xavier Torres (160), Trent Davis (170) and Drew Krall (182).

Ritter cruised to the 113-pound final with a technical fall win and a pin. In the championship he defeated Lincoln Healy of Napoleon 17-2.

At 120 pounds, Slattman earned two pins to advance to the championship. He edged Jimmy Pelland of Napoleon 3-2 to take the title.

Ray had three straight pins to win the 126-pound title. The sophomore pinned Luke Beach of Wapakoneta in 3:38 in the championship match.

Yackee registered a pin and then a technical fall to reach the 132-pound final. His 5-2 win over Gabe Steyer of Van Wert gave him a sectional title.

Grunden earned a pair of pins in his first two matches at 145 pounds. In the final, he won 11-2 over Collin Mell of Lima Bath.

Ramirez also recorded two pins to get things started at 152 pounds. He handled Zach Altman of Napoleon 20-4 in the championship.

Torres recorded three straight pins to win at 160 pounds. The junior won by fall over Izaiah Diaz of Defiance in 1:21 in the championship.

Davis reached the 170-pound championship with two wins by fall. In the final he earned an 11-2 major decision over Clay Adlesh of Lima Shawnee.

Krall had 12 losses on the season going into the sectional, but he stepped up. After opening with a 9-3 win over Trevor Spridgeon of Van Wert at 182 pounds, Krall upset top-seed Tyler Miller of St. Marys Memorial 13-10 in the semifinal. He beat out Lawrence Slygh of Elida 2-1 in the final.

Finishing second for the Indians were Mauricio Barajas (138), Aaron Harris (195), and Samuel Sosa (220). Wauseon freshman Damon Molina (106) fell 11-2 to Clayton Drummond of St. Marys Memorial to finish fourth and advance.

The Division II district tournament is this Friday and Saturday at Norwalk High School.

Division II Napoleon Sectional

Team scores

1. Wauseon 311.0; 2. Napoleon 169.0; 3. Wapakoneta 143.0; 4. St. Marys Memorial 131.0; 5. Otsego 112.0; 6. Defiance 111.0; 7. Lima Shawnee 99.5; 8. Van Wert 96.5; 9. Celina 65.0; 10. Bath 61.0; 11. Elida 51.0; 12. Bryan 13.0;

Wauseon’s Damon Molina, top, in his first match at 106 pounds Friday at the Division II sectional wrestling tournament in Napoleon. He would place fourth for the Indians to advance to the district tournament. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/02/web1_Molina-at-sectional.jpg Wauseon’s Damon Molina, top, in his first match at 106 pounds Friday at the Division II sectional wrestling tournament in Napoleon. He would place fourth for the Indians to advance to the district tournament. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Gavin Ritter of Wauseon, right, looks for a takedown against Ethan Grimm of Elida at 113 pounds. Ritter was one of nine sectional champions for the Indians. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/02/web1_Ritter-tries-for-takedown.jpg Gavin Ritter of Wauseon, right, looks for a takedown against Ethan Grimm of Elida at 113 pounds. Ritter was one of nine sectional champions for the Indians. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor