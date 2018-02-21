Vikings drop Stryker, 61-47

Like an explosion of thunder and lightning in the distance, then suddenly the rage was above you and there was no where to run for cover.

But it wasn’t a spring storm.

It was a three minute 15-point scoring barrage that brought Evergreen from an eight point first quarter deficit, to a lead the Vikings never relinquished in a 61-47 win over Stryker Tuesday night.

“It was a pretty good bounce back (from the Wauseon) game Friday night,” explained Viking coach Jerry Keifer.

“We were disappointed that we had opportunities that we didn’t cash in on (Friday). I thought tonight we had great energy and we came out and really played some good basketball after a slow start. “

Stryker jumped on Evergreen early, going up 15-7.

Kristian Grapengeter’s foul line jumper, a three-point play from Chase Glock, and triples courtesy of Luke Holsopple and Logan Boetz gave the Panthers an eight point edge with two minutes left in the first.

Then for the next three minutes it was all Vikings.

Mason Loeffler scored off a Josh Dowling dish on the out-of-bounds play.

Then in the span of just the last 39 seconds of the quarter, Evergreen went from six down to up a deuce.

Bryce Hudik scored on a baseline drive that put him on the foul line for an and-one opportunity. That chance turned into an and-two as Loeffler rebounded Hudik’s missed free throw for a putback that chopped the lead to 15-13.

Stryker coach Tyler Woolace drew a “T” contesting the officiating while the Panthers were upcourting the ball. Loeffler converted both free throws to tie the game, and Nate Brighton scored a putback at the buzzer to give Evergreen the lead.

Brighton’s three-point bomb 30 seconds into the second and Loeffler’s baby hook finished the run that put Evergreen up 22-15 with 6:40 left in the half.

Izayah Ferguson’s back-to-back hoops got the Panthers back to 22-19 but Evergreen finished the half on a 9-2 burst.

Loeffler again got inside for a hoop, Dowling rebounded his own miss for a score, Hudik scored on a baseline jumper, then drilled a triple on an inside-out game from Chandler Lumbrezer to boost the Viking lead to 31-21.

Brighton’s pair of three-balls and one more from Loeffler in the third kept the Evergreen lead at 10 heading into the fourth.

Logan Boetz’ triple at the 5:41 mark brought the Panthers within 41-36, but the Vikings again hit Stryker with a 9-0 run in two minutes to regain control.

Lumbrezer scored on a back cut from Brighton and Hudik stuck another from long range to help put Evergreen up 50-36.

Evergreen hit 7 of 8 in the last 1:43 to put the game away.

“We shared the ball really well tonight,” said Keifer. “We had a lot of assists, 15 in 20 baskets.

“I thought it was a very good defensive effort on our part. Stryker is a solid team, they are a 14-7 team, a good team. This is a quality win for us.”

Loeffler’s 21 points led all scorers. Brighton had 17 to go along with 13 rebounds, while Hudik had 14. Dowling had seven rebounds and seven assists.

Evergreen is now 12-9 after starting the season losing five of six.

The Vikings finish the regular season hosting Archbold Friday night.

http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/02/web1_EVERGREEN-VIKING-3.jpg

By Joe Blystone For the Expositor

Reach Joe Blystone at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Joe Blystone at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com