Delta advances with win over Van Buren

HOLLAND – Despite a double digit lead at the half, Delta girls basketball coach Ryan Ripke challenged his team to play better in the second half. The result was a big run in the third period as the Panthers opened the postseason with a 51-22 win against Van Buren in a Division III sectional semifinal Tuesday night at Springfield.

Delta held Van Buren to one made field goal in the opening frame and four baskets at the half in taking a 24-10 lead. However, the Panthers committed eight turnovers and were outrebounded 23-13 at the half.

“That first half wasn’t a masterpiece,” admitted Ripke. “In the first 16 minutes we outscored them 24-10, but we didn’t play all that well. In the next 12 minutes we outscored them 24-9. We just had a lot more energy.

“We didn’t shoot particularly well,” continued Ripke of the first half. “We were a little slow rotating. They beat us up on rebounding and I didn’t think they should be.”

It didn’t take long for the Delta team to respond. On Van Buren’s first three possessions of the second half, Delta forced three turnovers that led to three Maddie Mattimore lay-ups.

“That was huge,” Ripke said of the start of the second half. “We wanted to come out in the third quarter and make a statement. We did that and I looked up and thought ‘man, that was a minute and a half, girls we still have quite a bit to go.’ Yeah it was nice to get the jitters out.”

From there, the Panthers were in complete control. Delta took a 20-point lead, and an early fourth-quarter triple by Abby Freeman pushed the Delta lead to 42-19.

The big lead allowed the Panthers to give extended minutes to some of the young players. Mattimore was the only player in double digits with 17 points, but freshman Brooklyn Green added six, while Braelyn and Brooklyn Wymer added five points each.

“They’ve all been doing a tremendous job,” lauded Ripke on his younger players. “If you look at Brooklyn Green’s numbers, you can tell she’s found her spot on offense. She’s comfortable in her roll and she’s doing that really well. Brooklyn Wymer does a great job attacking the basket. Braelyn is out there looking for the extra pass to knock down the 3.”

The Panthers held Van Buren to 22 percent shooting (8 for 37). Delta made 20 of 45 shots for 45 percent. Delta also forced Van Buren into 32 turnovers in the game.

“A lot of it just came down to being in the right spots,” mentioned Ripke about his team’s defense. “We knew they weren’t going to attack the basket. Then again, against our defense you almost need to attack the basket.”

Delta will now face Swanton for a third time this season, with the winner of the third game moving on to the district at Lake.

“We’re going to prepare, we obviously know them,” Ripke said about the Bulldogs. “We know them very well and they know us very well. We’ll watch some game film and see where we can get better.”

Tip time Saturday at Springfield is approximately 3 p.m.

