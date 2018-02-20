Wauseon downs Evergreen to clinch at least a share of league title

Bank robber, car booster, pick pocket.

It’s to be sure that Trent Armstrong’s parents DON’T want him to take up any of these illegal occupations after he is out in the world.

However, coach Chad Burt and the Wauseon Indians are more than happy with his actions on the basketball court.

It was the junior guard’s three third quarter steals that basically led to the Indians opening up a tight game as the Indians finally subdued the Evergreen Vikings, 44-34, in a battle of Northwest Ohio Athletic League unbeatens before an overflow crowd at Wauseon Friday.

The win gave Wauseon, for now, at least a share of their third straight NWOAL title.

“This never gets old,” Burt said after the win regarding the league title.

“This environment, playing this type of game, playing against a well coached team. That’s what these games are all about and it was a lot of fun tonight.”

The way the game started it looked as if the top ranked Division II team in Ohio was going to make quick work of the Vikings.

After Mason Loeffler’s game opening triple 42 seconds into the contest gave Evergreen an early lead, Wauseon rang up 19 of the next 24 points to take a 22-8 lead eight seconds into the second quarter.

Levi Seiler knocked down three consecutive triples in the first two and a half minutes, then it was Owen Newlove with a couple of baby hooks and a putback, and Brooks Gype added a score off a turnover and a three-ball for a 14 point lead.

“He can shoot it,” Burt said of Seiler. “He’s kind of been flying under the radar this year. He’s the guy people don’t talk about a lot, but he’s been very solid for us offensively all season. It was nice to see him get off to a great start.”

However, after Armstrong’s inside move capped Wauseon’s big scoring burst, the Vikings came back with one of their own.

Josh Dowling traded buckets with Austin Rotroff as the Indian advantage remained at 14, but Nate Brighton stuck a three-ball over Rotroff that lit the fuse on a 10-2 Evergreen run.

Chandler Lumbrezer’s three-ball and left wing jumper helped get the Vikings within 26-19, then after a bucket by the Indians’ Trevor Rodriguez, Loeffler hit another triple and Bryce Hudik hit 2 of 3 from the line after being fouled by Gype at the first half horn and suddenly the Vikings were down just 28-24 heading into the locker room.

After going just 3 for 8 in the first quarter, the Vikes came back hitting 5 for 7 in the second, while the Indians were 12 for 23 in the first half.

“They were making shots,” said Burt of the Vikings.

But in the third Wauseon clamped down, especially in the form of Armstrong whose three steals led to the only points of the quarter as the Vikings tried to shorten the game.

Those acts of larceny led to a hoop by Seiler and a pair from Rotroff, including a dunk that gave Wauseon a 35-24 lead.

Evergreen got as close as eight on a triple by Hudik with 3:35 to go in the game but could come no closer.

“In a low possession game like that every possession matters,” explained Burt.

“I thought Evergreen had a really good game plan trying to shorten the game all the way and they were executing well. Then I thought Trent really made some big plays in that third quarter on the defensive end. I thought he was very solid and he made the difference, I mean again, they were making shots.”

The final number echoed Burt’s comments as the Vikings hit 59 percent from the floor, including 78 percent from the three-point line with just eight turnovers.

Wauseon shot 60 percent from the field, mostly from inside using their superior size.

The Indians were guilty of four turnovers.

Seiler was the game’s only double figure scorer with 15 points.

Evergreen fell to 5-1 in the NWOAL, while Wauseon at 6-0 needs only to beat Patrick Henry for a clean sweep of the 22-game regular season.

Indians top Blackbirds, 59-44

A night after holding off Evergreen to claim at least a piece of a fourth consecutive NWOAL title, the top-ranked Indians went to Pettisville and took care of the Blackbirds 59-44.

“They are a very good basketball team,” Burt said of the Blackbirds, who entered the game ranked sixth in Division IV. “They are very well coached.

“I think we played well in some spurts,” continued Burt. “Give them credit, it was in the fourth (quarter) where they made a heck of a run. We made enough plays down the stretch, but that’s a good basketball team.”

This wasn’t the typical double-digit Wauseon boys basketball win. Up 30-22 at the half, the Indians did extend the lead to 44-26 and had pushed the lead to 20 early in the final stanza before the Blackbirds battled back. Getting to the free throw line, Graeme Jacoby cashed in two free throws to make the score 48-38. Dillon King missed from the line, however, Jacoby again made one halfway through the period to trim the lead to 48-39.

“I thought we started to get post touches,” Pettisville coach Brian Leppelmeier said as a key to coming back. “They were playing man-to-man and we got Graeme some post touches. We also executed our defensive gameplan of scoring over the top of us and making Rotroff coming off the block. They missed a few and we got some rebounds.”

From there, Wauseon began to take over. Levi Seiler had a putback with 3:31 left, then Owen Newlove made a pair of free throws. Newlove added another score with 1:30 left to allow the Indians to pull away.

Pettisville didn’t back down from the Indians all night. Detric Yoder kept the Blackbirds in the game, tallying 17 of Pettisville’s 22 points in the opening half. The Indians switched to a 1-3-1 zone and Yoder finished with 17 points on the night.

“You watch him on film and he’s very old-school,” Burt said of Pettisville’s leading scorer. “He’s very crafty. He’s very good with the basketball.

“Brooks guarded him in the second half,” Burt said about keeping Yoder off the scoreboard in the second half. “We mixed in a little 1-3-1 (zone). I think it was just being a little more conscious of where he was at and what he was doing.”

Both teams battled in the post as well. Austin Rotroff, who finished with 12 points in the game, had to work against both Jacoby and Sam Rychener. Jacoby had 12 points before he fouled out late in the game.

“If there is one takeaway, it’s our effort,” lauded Leppelmeier. “I don’t think our kids really blinked. I just thought they battled all night long. It’s still a loss. We were hoping to keep it a little bit closer.”

All five Wauseon starters ended with double digits in points. Brooke Gype, who got the Indians started with a couple treys in the opening frame, led the Tribe with 14 points. Rotroff added 12, Trent Armstrong added 11, and Seiler and Newlove had 10 each.

“That was good to see,” said Burt. “Brooks has been struggling with his shot a little bit. He’s got as smooth of a stroke as anyone around. We need him to play very, very well.”

Both teams took 46 shots, with Wauseon making 23 for 50 percent and Pettisville ended 17 of 46. The Indians had a 31-30 edge in rebounds and committed just eight turnovers on the night.

Wauseon (21-0) goes for a perfect regular season and an outright NWOAL title with a game Friday at Patrick Henry. Pettisville (17-3) closes with two Buckeye Border Conference games. The Blackbirds played at Hilltop Monday and host North Central Friday.

Levi Seiler of Wauseon snatches a rebound Friday against Evergreen in NWOAL action. He led all scorers with 15 points. Photo courtesy David Bliss Detric Yoder of Pettisville, left, tries to get to the hoop with Trent Armstrong of Wauseon defending during Saturday's contest. Photo courtesy David Bliss

Trent Armstrong’s defense keys victory

By Joe Blystone For the Expositor

Randy Roberts contributed to this article

