Tanner Lemley’s buzzer-beater stuns Stryker

A coach’s mantra is always play hard until the clock strikes zero, and Fayette certainly did that Friday night.

In a contest which saw six fourth quarter lead changes, the Eagles got a bucket at the buzzer from Tanner Lemley to lift them to a 48-47 win at home over Stryker in Buckeye Border Conference boys basketball.

The youngster led them all night, finishing with 13 points and seven rebounds.

“Tanner Lemley really stood up tonight,” said Fayette coach Todd Mitchell. “A sophomore, (he) really grew up. And he hit some big shots for us. He rebounded the ball. He was playing defense on (Chase) Glock a lot of the night. Which, Glock is one of the best players in the area.

“I was very proud of him tonight.”

Fayette had the lead, and then lost it near the midway point of the final quarter. But they would get it back on a three-pointer from Karrsen Schaffner with 2:16 to go, making it 43-42.

Stryker answered with a deep triple by Luke Holsopple less than a minute later to give the Panthers back the lead. A Clayton Pheils floater tied it at 45, then he split a pair from the foul line, which put them on top with 41 seconds remaining.

The Panthers took down the clock on the ensuing possession and Chase Glock converted a long deuce, making it 47-46 with 14 seconds left.

Fayette got the final possession; however, the ball would get knocked away by the Stryker defense. With both teams trying to gain possession, the clock ran out and the game appeared to be over. But it turned out that Mitchell had called timeout, and after the officials convened the Eagles were given the ball with two seconds on the clock.

Mitchell drew up a play in the huddle that got Lemley free underneath the basket, and he put it up and in for the go-ahead score.

“That’s actually supposed to be the first option,” said Mitchell of the final play. “But, we had Pheils coming across, and that took a couple guys. Then we had (Trey) Keefer, and that took guys away (from the post). Schaffner wasn’t looking at him at first, and then finally at the last second he got the bounce pass to him. That was a big bucket.”

The Eagles hit three triples in the opening quarter and led 15-10 after one.

Stryker would respond in the early minutes of the second as Izayah Ferguson knocked down a three, and Glock followed with a bucket inside to tie the score at 15 2:26 in. The two squads continued to trade baskets until a bucket by Glock gave Stryker a 22-20 lead at the 3:38 mark.

Pheils got Fayette within one at the half when he split a pair of free throws in the final minute.

It remained neck-and-neck in the third quarter with the score being knotted, 31 all, heading into the final frame.

“That was a lot of fun. That was an exciting game,” concluded Mitchell. “A game of runs a little bit. We got out to a good start in the first half. We didn’t rebound at all. I think we gave up eight offensive rebounds in the first half. Talked about that at halftime. (We did) a little better job (after halftime).”

After Lemley, Pheils added 12 points and Keefer 11. Holsopple had 18 points for Stryker (14-6, 9-2 BBC).

The loss for the Panthers helps out Pettisville, as the Blackbirds now sit alone atop the league standings with a 9-1 record.

Fayette (12-8, 6-4) travels to Montpelier Monday and is at Hilltop this Friday.

Tanner Lemley of Fayette, left, takes the ball upcourt Friday in a game against Stryker. He would hit a shot in the final seconds to lift the Eagles to victory, 48-47. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/02/web1_Lemley-takes-upcourt.jpg Tanner Lemley of Fayette, left, takes the ball upcourt Friday in a game against Stryker. He would hit a shot in the final seconds to lift the Eagles to victory, 48-47. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor

By Max Householder mhouseholder@aimmediamidwest.com

