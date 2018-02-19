Indians earn district runner-up honors

BOWLING GREEN – Wauseon swimming and diving will send athletes to state in 14 different events after a quality showing at the Division II district meet on the campus of Bowling Green State University Friday.

The Wauseon boys were district runner-up with 235 points, finishing behind Lexington at 301 points.

The girls placed fourth with 180 points. Winning the girls meet was Toledo St. Ursula with 418 points.

Leading the boys team was Austin Schuette, who qualified in the 200 yard freestyle and 500 yard freestyle. He placed third (1:45.34) in the 200 freestyle and was runner-up (4:42.04) in the 500 freestyle.

Also advancing in the 200 freestyle was Nick Dilworth, who placed fourth (1:45.88). In the 50 freestyle, Branden Arredondo took fifth (22.31) to advance.

The 200 freestyle relay quartet of Mac Warncke, Dilworth, Ryan Scherer, and Arredondo advanced by finishing second (1:30.81).

The Indians’ 400 freestyle relay team of Austin Schuette, Scherer, Arredondo, and Dilworth also advanced, earning runner-up (3:15.67).

A trio led the Wauseon girls as Sydney Darnell, McKenzie Darnell, and Brooke Schuette each qualified for state in multiple events.

Sydney Darnell took second in both the 200 IM and 100 butterfly. She finished the 200 IM in 2:09.61, then posted a time of 57.26 in the 100 butterfly. Her time in the 100 butterfly set a new school record.

McKenzie Darnell advanced in the 100 freestyle by finishing fifth (53.61). She was second to Brooke Schuette in the 200 freestyle, posting a time of 1:56.02.

Brooke Schuette’s time of 1:54.12 in the 200 freestyle also broke the school record. She also won the 500 freestyle, posting a time of 5:06.33.

Wauseon’s 200 freestyle relay team of Sarayna Russell, McKenzie Darnell, Brooke Schuette, and Sydney Darnell finished third (1:39.16) to advance. Daisy Giguere, McKenzie Darnell, Brooke Schuette, and Sydney Darnell advanced in the 400 freestyle relay by finishing as the runner-up (3:36.38).

Both relay teams broke school records with their times.

On Wednesday, the Wauseon divers competed in the Division II district which was held at Oak Harbor.

Tony Schweinhagen won the boys competition for Wauseon. He finished with a score of 422.45.

On the girls side, Kennedy Nation placed 10th (319.95) to also advance to state. Bailey McGuire finished 22nd (125.20).

The state meet kicks off this Wednesday at C.T. Branin Natatorium in Canton. In Division II, action will conclude Friday with the swimming finals.

Wauseon divers Tony Schweinhagen, left, and Kennedy Nation, right, pose for a photo with their coach Tom Burkholder after competing in the Division II district diving meet Wednesday. Both have advanced to state, with Schweinhagen winning the boys competition and Nation taking 10th on the girls side. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/02/web1_Divers-coach.jpg Wauseon divers Tony Schweinhagen, left, and Kennedy Nation, right, pose for a photo with their coach Tom Burkholder after competing in the Division II district diving meet Wednesday. Both have advanced to state, with Schweinhagen winning the boys competition and Nation taking 10th on the girls side. Courtesy photo The Wauseon boys swimming team finished runner-up to Lexington at the Division II district swim meet Friday at Bowling Green State University. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/02/web1_Runners-up.jpg The Wauseon boys swimming team finished runner-up to Lexington at the Division II district swim meet Friday at Bowling Green State University. Photo courtesy Andrea Konieczka Brooke Schuette of Wauseon swims in the girls 500 yard freestyle Friday. She won both that event and the 200 freestyle. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/02/web1_Brooke-wins-500-free.jpg Brooke Schuette of Wauseon swims in the girls 500 yard freestyle Friday. She won both that event and the 200 freestyle. Photo courtesy Andrea Konieczka