Trio of hoops teams receive top seeds

Three county teams earned top seeds in their respective districts when the Ohio High School Athletic Association announced tournament draws for boys basketball Sunday.

To no one’s surprise, defending Division II state runner-up Wauseon got the top seed in the Ada District.

The Indians will take on either St. Marys Memorial or Celina Friday, March 2 at Findlay for the sectional championship. Tip-off is slated for 6 p.m.

Archbold is the top seed in the Division III, Toledo District. The Blue Streaks will face the winner of Liberty Center and Swanton on March 2 at Anthony Wayne at 6 p.m. for the sectional championship. Swanton and LC do battle in the sectional semifinal Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m.

Seventh-seeded Evergreen opens up tournament play at Anthony Wayne Wednesday, Feb. 28 against fifth seed Eastwood. Tip-off is approximately 8 p.m.

Delta takes on Rossford in the sectional semifinal at Bowsher Feb. 28 at 6:15 p.m.

In Division IV, Pettisville is the top seed in the Napoleon District.

The Blackbirds were given a bye in the first round, where they will await the winner of the game between Hilltop and Edgerton. That sectional final will be March 2 at Bryan starting at 6 p.m.

Fayette, seeded sixth, opens up against Edon at Bryan Feb. 27 at approximately 8 p.m. The winner gets third-seeded Toledo Christian on March 2 in the sectional final.

Austin Rotroff of Wauseon works towards the basket in the league game at Archbold. Wauseon was selected as the top seed in the Division II, Ada District. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/02/web1_Rotroff-around-Wooley.jpg Austin Rotroff of Wauseon works towards the basket in the league game at Archbold. Wauseon was selected as the top seed in the Division II, Ada District.