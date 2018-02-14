Indians advance to district

DEFIANCE – Wauseon had a bevy of district qualifiers come out of the Division II swimming and diving sectional meet over the weekend at Ayersville.

Winning individual events for the Wauseon boys were Nic Dilworth in the 200 freestyle, Ryan Scherer in the 200 IM, Austin Schuette in the 500 freestyle, and Lucas Blanchong in the 100 breaststroke.

The Indians’ 200 freestyle relay team of Mac Warncke, Branden Arredondo, Dilworth and Austin Schuette won with a time of 1:35.44. Also, their 400 freestyle relay team of Austin Schuette, Lukas Dominique, Scherer and Dilworth won with a time of 3:30.42.

Wauseon’s 200 medley relay team of JT Hutchinson, Blanchong, Warncke and Dominique placed second to qualify.

Along with Dilworth, Austin Schuette, Dominique, and Kyle Vernot all qualified in the 200 freestyle. In the 200 IM, Warncke and Maddux Chamberlin will join Scherer at the district meet.

Dominique and Vernot advance in the 500 freestyle with Austin Schuette who took first.

Other individual qualifiers were Arredondo (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle), Dilworth (100 freestyle), Hutchinson (100 backstroke), Scherer (100 butterfly) and Warncke (100 butterfly).

The Wauseon girls won a total of three individual events.

Brooke Schuette was victorious in both the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle, while Sydney Darnell took home the title in the 200 IM.

The Wauseon 400 freestyle relay team of Brooke Schuette, Sydney Darnell, McKenzie Darnell and Daisy Giguere placed first (3:42.52) to advance.

Their 200 medley relay team of Giguere, Sarayna Russell, Maggie Roelfsema and Megan Carroll advanced by finishing fourth, and the 200 freestyle relay team of Russell, McKenzie Darnell, Brooke Schuette and Sydney Darnell advanced with a third place finish.

Other individual qualifiers were Russell (50 freestyle, 100 freestyle), McKenzie Darnell (100 freestyle, 200 freestyle), Giguere (100 freestyle), Carroll (100 backstroke, 200 IM) and Sydney Darnell (100 butterfly).

In diving, Kennedy Nation placed fifth and Bailey McGuire 10th to advance. Tony Schweinhagen advanced in diving for the Wauseon boys.

D-II Swim Sectional

Boys events

200 medley relay — 1. Ottawa-Glandorf (Davidson, Trombley, Nelson, Fenbert), 1:47.32; 2. Wauseon (Hutchinson, Warncke, Blanchong, Dominque); 3. Defiance (Nolan, Pry, Jones, Black); 4. Bryan (Durdel, King, Roberts, Jackson); 5. Napoleon (Meienburg, Niekamp, Tran, Thomas). 200 freestyle — 1. Dilworth (W), 1:52.03; 2. Schuette (W); 3. Nelson (OG); 4. Dominque (W); 5. Keeran (N); 6. Durdel (B). 200 IM — 1. Scherer (W), 2:07.87; 3. Gyde (N); 4. Trombley (OG); 5. Jones (D); 6. Warncke (W). 50 freestyle — 1. Pry (D), 23.29; 2. Arredondo (W); 3. Teffenhardt (OG); 4. Fenbert (OG); 5. Jackson (B); 6. Hoeffel (D). 100 butterfly — 1. Nelson (OG), 56.48; 2. Scherer (W); 3. Roberts (B); 4. Warncke (W); 5. Jones (D); 6. Black (D). 100 freestyle — 1. Pry (D), 51.89; 2. Dilworth (W); 3. Jackson (B); 4. Arredondo (W); 5. Fenbert (OG); 6. Wank (Ay). 500 freestyle — 1. Schuette (W), 5:03.5; 2. Spring (N); 3. Davidson (OG); 4. Brinkman (N); 5. Dominque (W); 6. Durdel (B). 200 freestyle relay — 1. Wauseon (Warncke, Arredondo, Dilworth, Schuette), 1:35.44; 2. Defiance (Hoeffel, Jones, Black, Pry); 3. Bryan (Jackson, Taylor, Durdel, King); 4. Napoleon (Brinkman, Keeran, Thomas, Gyde); 5. Ottawa-Glandorf (Trombley, Smith, Crumrine, Teffenhardt). 100 backstroke — 1. Giesken (MC), 58.75; 3. Davidson (OG); 4. Meienburg (N); 5. Nolan (D); 6. Hutchinson (W). 100 breaststroke — 1. Blanchong (W), 1:08.65; 2. Gyde (N); 3. Trombley (OG); 4. Crumrine (OG); 5. Keeran (N); 6. Niekamp (N). 400 freestyle relay — 1. Wauseon (Schuette, Dominque, Scherer, Dilworth), 3:30.42; 2. Ottawa-Glandorf (Davidson, Teffenhardt, Fenbert, Nelson); 3. Napoleon (Brinkman, Tran, Keeran, Gyde); 4. Bryan (Kimble, Pester, Roberts, King).

Girls events

200 medley relay — 1. Napoleon (Hudson, Tran, Pilkington, Allison), 1:53.82; 4. Ottawa-Glandorf (White, Kleman, Porinchok, Samuelson); 5. Wauseon (Giguere, Russell, Roelfsema, Carroll). 200 freestyle — 1. Schuette (W), 2:00.68; 2. M. Darnell (W); 6. Boysel (N). 200 IM – 1. S. Darnell (W), 2:15.27; 2. Kleman (OG); 5. Carroll (W). 50 freestyle — 2. Nagel (N); 3. Voigt (B); 4. Allison (N). Diving — 1. Meienburg (N), 438.65; 2. Seeman (N); 3. Peters (B); 4. Fleischman (D); 5. Nation (W). 100 butterfly — 1. Porinchok (OG), 59.32; 2. S. Darnell (W). 100 freestyle — 2. M. Darnell (W); 3. Pilkington (N); 5. Voigt (B); 6. Rigg (B). 500 freestyle — 1. Schuette (W), 5:19.38; 2. Hudson (N); 3. Boysel (N); 6. Rittenhouse-Starbuck (Fairview). 200 freestyle relay — 1. Napoleon (Allison, Williams, Pilkington, Nagel), 1:41.26; 3. Wauseon (Schuette, S. Darnell, M. Darnell, Russell); 5. Ottawa-Glandorf (White, Samuelson, Kleman, Porinchok); 6. Bryan (Rigg, Zimmerman, Wynne, Voigt). 100 backstroke — 1. Hudson (N), 1:01.79; 2. White (OG); 3. Allison (N); 6. Sealts (OG). 100 breaststroke — 1. Nagel (N), 1:09.29; 2. Porinchok (OG); 5. Kleman (OG). 400 freestyle relay — 1. Wauseon (Schuette, S. Darnell, M. Darnell, Giguere), 3:42.52; 3. Napoleon (Hudson, Williams, Pilkington, Nagel); 5. Ottawa-Glandorf (White, Kitchen, Sealts, Samuelson).

