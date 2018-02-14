Panthers’ second-half run falls short

Delta boys basketball nearly had their best win of the season Tuesday, at least in terms of how it was done, when they cut a 21-point second half deficit against Bryan down to four.

However, other than a three-pointer by the Panthers’ Bowen Green at the fourth quarter buzzer, the Golden Bears held Delta to just four points in the final five minutes to outlast them 62-52.

Bryan jumped out to a 13-2 lead just past the halfway point of the first quarter, maintaining that double-digit lead throughout the entire first half.

Zhane Cupp’s jump shot got the scoring started, Titus Rohrer added a basket inside, Green answered with a bucket for the Panthers, but a Cupp triple made it 9-2 Bryan. Conner Lemons scored inside for Bryan, then Evan Smith swiped the Panther inbound pass and layed it in to make it 13-2 and force Delta coach Ron Rouleau to call timeout.

No amount of timeouts helped the Panthers in the first half, but the halftime talk clearly had an impact.

Rohrer got a hoop 10 seconds into the third period to put the margin at 39-18, however, Delta would close the gap. Green responded with back-to-back hoops, Wymer scored on a fast break, then after a bucket for Rohrer, Seth Burres hit a pair of free throws and Green scored inside.

Elliot Schneider pulled Delta within 10, 41-31, with a triple at the 4:35 mark.

They got even closer as Burres scored in the paint and Schneider converted a drive to the hoop. But, Peyton Lamberson answered with a basket and Cupp drilled a pair from the foul line.

Delta’s Gabe Freeman ended the quarter with two free throws and a bucket off a steal, making the score 45-39 after three.

The Panthers got within four twice in the final frame, both after buckets from Green. His basket at the 5:31 mark cut the Bryan advantage to 49-45 with 5:31 remaining.

That was as close as they would get as Lamberson hit shots on consecutive possessions, followed by a basket inside from Rohrer. Green tried to start another Panther run with a deuce with 3:05 left, but Cupp answered with a hoop for the Golden Bears and then added 1 of 2 at the line, bumping it to 58-47.

Green finished with 22 points to lead the Panthers, while Cupp had 21 for Bryan.

Delta (6-12, 2-3 NWOAL) is at Archbold this Friday.

