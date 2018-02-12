Vikings use big fourth quarter to beat Patrick Henry

Evergreen used the two lines, the three point line and the foul line, to break open a two-point game and beat Patrick Henry, 40-31, Thursday at home in girls basketball.

It was the Vikings’ first Northwest Ohio Athletic League win and boosted their record to 7-10.

“The thing is we are still young,” said Viking coach Brittaney Cymbolin. “At the guard position we have a senior in Hannah Herr that does her best to lead us in that respect, but we have a freshman in Mady Peluso and a sophomore in Abi Borojevich that take care of the basketball and get everybody else in the position to score, that’s when we are successful.”

The aforementioned trio accounted for 11 of the Vikes first 13 points to counter two baskets each from Faith Frania and Maddie Kryder, keeping the game knotted at 13 with 1:58 left in a low scoring first half.

Frania’s hoop off an offensive rebound gave the Patriots a 15-14 lead at the one minute mark, but the Vikings answered 16 seconds later as Kelsie Komisarek drilled a triple from the left wing to give Evergreen a 17-15 advantage at the break.

Despite shooting just 6 of 33 in the half, PH used a 13-7 second quarter advantage on the scoreboard to stay in the game.

“We stress putting bodies on people rebounding wise,” explained Cymbolin. “Sometimes that gets away from us. We really tried to focus in the second half, putting a body on somebody before we went and got the basketball. I thought we were much better in the second half.”

The Vikes kept the Patriots to one and done most of the third and triples from Peluso and Bailie Sutter put the Vikings up a deuce heading into the fourth.

A couple of long range bombs from Komisarek and Herr in the first 35 seconds of the fourth gave Evergreen a 29-21 lead.

Patrick Henry fought back to 31-27 with 3:23 left as Kryder scored on a drive and 4 of 6 from the foul line before Evergreen went spread and went to work at the charity stripe.

After missing a one-and-one, Peluso canned for straight free throws, Borojevich hit both ends of a two shot bonus, then Peluso again drained another pair as Evergreen went 9 for 11 in the last two minutes to put the game away.

“We always talk about listening,” said Cymbolin. “And we told them they were going to get fouled, and we said a lot of times it might not necessarily get called, especially when we are going side-to-side. I thought we did a good job penetrating to get into the paint and get to the foul line and convert.”

Peluso’s 12 points and 10 more from Borojevich led Evergreen, while Patrick Henry did not have a player reach double digits.

Evergreen finishes up NWOAL play Thursday when they host Wauseon.

