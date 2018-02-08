Ohio High School Athletic Association umpire training course offered

The Fifth District Softball Umpire Association is offering an Ohio High School Athletic Association approved softball umpiring course to become an OHSAA certified softball umpire.

There is a tremendous need for new softball umpires and this is an accelerated course to help new umpires learn as quickly as possible.

This course is open to adults and high school students of all ages.

The prospective umpire will receive over 25 hours of instruction on the playing rules and mechanics (positions, movement, signals, related topics and handling game situations).

Sessions will be at Ruihley Park Pavilion in Archbold March 3 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and March 4 and March 10 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. A session will also take place at Four County Career Center in Archbold from 6-9 p.m. on March 5.

Following the above sessions, there will be on-field opportunities as can be arranged. Participants are expected to attend all course sessions. But, if necessary, make-up sessions may be scheduled with the instructor.

Course fees are $130. The fee covers all classroom materials, texts, and registration fees with OHSAA.

Registration and payment must be completed online with the OHSAA prior to the first class. To register and pay, visit officials.myohsaa.org/logon.

Anyone interested in taking this course to become an OHSAA registered softball umpire, needing more information and/or details for registering should contact Ned Ewers at ewers.ned@gmail.com or by phone at 419-439-6047.