Sectional draws announced for girls hoops


The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced girls basketball sectional draws Sunday as area teams learned where they will open up tournament play.

In Division II, the Wauseon girls have a tough draw in the Anthony Wayne District. The Indians are the 11th seed and will take on top-seeded Toledo Rogers Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 6:15 p.m. at Bowsher in the sectional semifinal.

Three local teams will compete in the Division III, Lake District.

Archbold, the second seed, and Evergreen, the 11th seed, face off in a sectional semifinal contest Feb. 20 at 6:15 p.m. at Springfield. The winner gets Otsego for the sectional championship Saturday, Feb. 24 at 1 p.m.

In the second game on Feb. 20 at Springfield, third-seeded Delta takes on Van Buren. Swanton, the sixth seed, faces the winner Saturday at approximately 3 p.m. for the sectional championship.

Pettisville is the fourth seed and gets a bye in the Division IV, Archbold District. The Blackbirds await the winner of Antwerp and Hilltop, with that match-up coming in the sectional final Feb. 24 at 1 p.m. at Defiance High School.

The tenth seed, Fayette, takes on North Central Feb. 20 after the conclusion of Antwerp and Hilltop. The winner advances to take on top-seeded Wayne Trace on Feb. 24 at approximately 3 p.m.

