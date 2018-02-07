Vikings subdue Green Bears, 31-24

The Eagles and Patriots put up as many points in three quarters Sunday, as Evergreen and Ottawa Hills did in four Tuesday night, but the Vikings got more stops on defense to take a 31-24 win for their sixth victory on the season.

“We really struggled offensively,” explained Viking coach Brittaney Cymbolin. “However we did get a good effort defensively.

“We cut down on our number of fouls (Ottawa Hills was just 2 of 4 from the foul line), which is important as we head into the tournament in a couple of weeks. We played defense without fouling, so that is one positive we can take away from the game tonight.”

It took over four minutes before either team dented the scoreboard when Hannah Herr knocked down a corner three-ball to give the Vikes a lead they never lost.

Evergreen kept a 6-4 lead after a quarter as the two teams hit just 4 of 18 combined from the floor.

Jamie VanLoocke’s triple from the top of the key 19 ticks into the second quarter gave Evergreen a five point lead, but Ottawa Hills got back within a point on a foul line jumper from Mary Shawaker and a driving layup by Ellie Westmeyer.

The Vikes used a four second burst to score four points to give them some distance on Bailie Sutter’s fast break bucket and Abi Borojevich’s steal and score off the ensuing inbounds pass, to make it 13-9 with 4:59 left in the half.

That five point lead held at halftime when Borojevich hit a driving bank with five seconds left before the break to make it 17-12.

Ottawa Hills got as close as 19-15 in the second half on a Sophie Summers left wing jumper with 4:17 to go.

However, Kelsie Komisarek laced a triple from the left corner and scored off the break to give Evergreen a 24-15 lead that was never seriously threatened.

The Vikes took their largest lead on Herr’s left hander off an out-of-bounds play to make it 31-21 with 1:10 left in the game.

Neither team shot it well as Evergreen was 13 for 45 and Ottawa Hills was 11 for 37.

Evergreen forced 19 turnovers while committing 13 of their own. Each team had 29 rebounds.

Herr was the only player on either team to reach double figures with 10 points.

The Vikings now host Patrick Henry in an NWOAL contest Thursday, then Toledo Woodward on Saturday.

By Joe Blystone For the Expositor

Reach Joe Blystone at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com

