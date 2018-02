Fayette boys basketball earned a pair of wins over the weekend, defeating Edon 44-28 Friday in BBC play, then Liberty Center on Saturday, 53-45.

Against the Bombers, Trey Keefer had 18 points and Travis Wagner 13. Keefer finished with 25 in the win over LC, while Clayton Pheils kicked in 17.

Fayette (11-7, 5-4 BBC) is at Montpelier this Friday before hosting Evergreen on Saturday.