Pettisville was defeated on the road at Stryker, 44-38, in Buckeye Border Conference girls basketball Thursday night.

Leading the Blackbirds was Mikayla Graber with nine points. Haley Doehrmann and Emma Grime each had 15 points for Stryker.

Pettisville (10-8, 8-3 BBC) is at Hicksville tonight for a non-league game.