Archbold girls fight back to topple Bryan

BRYAN – Archbold hasn’t needed many come-from-behind rallies in the 10 years Brian Ziegler has been running the girls basketball program. One of those cases came Thursday night when the Lady Blue Streaks came from double digits down in the third period to defeat Bryan 54-50.

With the win, the Streaks stay perfect in the Northwest Ohio Athletic League at 5-0. Bryan fell to 4-1.

Down 30-22 at the half, Archbold began to battle back in the final 1:15. After struggling from long range in the first half, the Streaks began to heat up. Gabby Nafziger had a pair in the third period, which kept Archbold in the game. The Streaks thought they were going to grab the lead heading into the final period, but a great play by Allye Minor as time expired in the period put the Golden Bears ahead 44-43.

Archbold trusted its defense and that paid off down the stretch. With the pace slowing down, Kennedy Lamberson converted a three-point play with just under two minutes left, but that would be the final shot attempt the Bears could muster before a desperation heave at the horn.

Andi Peterson put Archbold ahead with a score, then the Archbold defense did the rest. The Streaks forced Bryan into three turnovers and Emie Peterson did some work from the charity stripe to give Archbold the 54-50 win.

After a 9 of 25 start from the floor, the Streaks finished 20 of 49 for 41 percent. Bryan was 17 of 30 for 57 percent. The Bears had just five made field goals in the second half.

Archbold also forced Bryan into 22 turnovers.

Kamyrn Hostetler led the Streaks with 14 points. Emie Peterson chipped in with nine and Nafziger and Blair Bucklew each had eight.

The Streaks then picked up a 55-51 home win against Napoleon Saturday afternoon.

Archbold (17-1) next hosts Defiance tonight.

By Randy Roberts For the Expositor

Reach Randy Roberts at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com

