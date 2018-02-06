Blue Streaks earn wins over Bryan, Tinora

Archbold jumped out to a great start and held off every Bryan rally as the Blue Streaks downed Bryan 59-41 Friday at home in Northwest Ohio Athletic League boys basketball action.

The Streaks took an early 14-4 lead, and by the end of the opening frame the lead was 19-8. Archbold was 8 of 11 from the floor in the opening period, led by Bryce Williams, who tallied eight points.

Bryan closed the gap to 10, but Archbold closed the half on an 8-2 run to take a 33-17 halftime lead.

“The key to the game was that we brought intensity, more energy,” Archbold coach Doug Krauss said after the win. “Our kids were pretty well focused on their jobs tonight.”

The Streaks, who shot a whopping 62 percent from the floor, made 14 of 20 first-half shots.

The Golden Bears again made a run in the third period. The gap was closed to 41-30, and when Peyton Lamberson scored to make the score 43-34 with 5:30 left, Archbold needed a timeout.

“In the third quarter – when they got back into the game – they got pretty active,” stated Krauss. “They have a bunch of nice athletes. They played hard and we knew they would.”

Yet again, the Streaks held Bryan at bay. Archbold outscored the Bears 16-7 over the final five minutes to grab the 59-41 win.

Williams led the Streaks with 18 points. Austin Wiemken took over play inside and added 17 points. Kaiden Bedsole dropped in a couple key three-pointers and added 12 points.

The Streaks finished with a 27-19 edge in rebounds. Both teams committed 12 turnovers in the game.

The Archbold defense held the Bears to 18 of 43 shooting from the floor.

Both teams also struggled from the free throw line. Archbold was 3 of 10 and Bryan made 4 of 8 attempts.

The Streaks won by 18 again, 49-31, on the road at Tinora the next night.

Archbold (14-3, 3-1 NWOAL) is at Liberty Center this Friday.

By Randy Roberts For the Expositor

Reach Randy Roberts at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com

