Vikings overcome Delta Panthers in boys basketball

Evergreen got revenge from a non-league loss back in December, this time overcoming a halftime deficit to defeat Delta 58-54 at home in NWOAL boys basketball Friday.

The Vikings’ Josh Dowling led all scorers with 19 points. Chandler Lumbrezer chipped in with 13.

For Delta, Bowen Green had 18 points and Elliot Schneider 11.

However, the Panthers got back on the winning side Saturday with a 77-74 victory at North Central in double overtime.

Delta (6-10, 2-2 NWOAL) hosts Hilltop tonight in non-league action. Evergreen (9-8, 4-0) is at Patrick Henry this Friday and Fayette Saturday.