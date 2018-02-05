Swanton wrestling claims Region 17 championship

Swanton took advantage of being one of the best teams in their region, defeating a pair of teams at a home Division III Region 17 regional final Wednesday to advance to the State Dual Wrestling Tournament.

The Bulldogs first defeated Wayne Trace 54-25 in the regional semifinal, then they took down fellow Northwest Ohio Athletic League foe Liberty Center 42-23.

“It was an absolute team effort,” said head coach Greg Hallett of his team’s performance. “We talk about everybody doing their 1/25th with 25 kids on the team. Or with 14 kids in the lineup, everybody doing their 1/14th. Doesn’t matter what it is, win, lose or draw, everyone’s got a job to do. And everybody did their job.”

Swanton now heads back to the state dual tournament for the second straight season.

“It’s always harder to repeat for sure. Everybody’s got your number (and) you’ve got a target on your back,” explained Hallett. “We definitely got the best of everybody. A lot of credit to Liberty Center, they came out fighting. So, we had to fight tooth and nail for everything. Very emotional for these seniors. And the amount of work that they’ve put in. It was absolutely a team effort. It’s good to see all of the emotion on their face as they (were) accepting the trophy.”

Through 126 pounds in the dual with Wayne Trace, the Bulldogs trailed 13-6. But, they responded with five straight wins that were worth six points each.

Trevor Schaller got it started with a pin at 132 pounds, then both Noah Saunders (138) and Gage Pachlhofer (145) followed with wins by fall. The last two victories during that stretch were forfeits for Chase Moore (152) and Ryan Marvin (160), giving them a 36-13 edge.

Swanton closed out the dual with a forfeit win for Connor Cass (182), then pins by Greg Wilson (220) and Tommy Lytle (285).

Each team earned a pin and a decision in the first four matches between the Dogs and Liberty Center. For Swanton, Zach Schaller (120) won 5-3 and Trevor Schaller (126) earned a pin.

Liberty Center’s Maguire Vollmar then won by a 17-2 technical fall against Ethan Branum at 132 pounds which put them on top 14-9.

Like the first dual, Swanton would go on a roll and win five straight matches.

Their most notable wins were a 10-1 major decision for Saunders (138), an 18-3 technical fall for Marvin (160), and a pin for Mitchell Reisinger (170). The Dogs closed out the Tigers with pins by Crew Oberheim (195) and Lytle (285).

Swanton, who did not fare as well as they would have liked at state last year, falling in the quarterfinal to eventual state champion Milan Edison, hopes to use past experiences to their advantage. And that includes Wednesday’s regional action.

“You could definitely feel the intensity in the gym,” said Hallett on what his team will take away from this tournament. “Just being able to embrace that pressure situation. Kind of pushing it aside, putting it in a box, and still wrestling to the best of our ability. Not letting the pressure get to us.”

The state tournament is this Sunday, Feb. 11 at St. John Arena in Columbus. Swanton earned the three seed and will open up against Nelsonville-York at 1:15 p.m.

Division III Region 17

Semifinal

Swanton 54, Wayne Trace 25

106- Gabe Sutton (WT) p. Derrick Cook (S), 0:28. 113- Seth Meggison (WT) md. Zeth Zawodni (S), 14-6. 120- Zach Schaller (S), forfeit. 126- Tyler Bauer (WT) d. Ethan Branum (S), 16-9. 132- Trevor Schaller (S) p. Caleb Baughman (WT), 2:49. 138- Noah Saunders (S) p. Jess Munger (WT), 0:26. 145- Gage Pachlhofer (S) p. Carson Rupp (WT), 2:32. 152- Chase Moore (S), forfeit. 160- Ryan Marvin (S), forfeit. 170- Hunter Showalter (WT), forfeit. 182- Connor Cass (S), forfeit. 195- Nate Showalter (WT), forfeit. 220- Greg Wilson (S) p. Colten Hower (WT), 0:23. 285- Tommy Lytle (S) p. Noah Reel (WT), 1:40.

Final

Swanton 42, Liberty Center 23

106- Kendall Bostelman (LC) p. Derrick Cook (S), 0:50. 113- Cameron Henneman (LC) d. Zeth Zawodni (S), 7-1. 120- Zach Schaller (S) d. Dylan Mathews (LC), 5-3. 126- Trevor Schaller (S) p. Colin Johnson (LC), 1:11. 132- Maguire Vollmar (LC) tf. Ethan Branum (S), 17-2. 138- Noah Saunders (S) md. Carl Yaney (LC), 10-1. 145- Gage Pachlhofer (S) d. Tyler Kay (LC), 10-8. 152- Chase Moore (S) d. Tanner Rauch (LC), 10-9. 160- Ryan Marvin (S) tf. Cole Shaneyfelt (LC), 18-3. 170- Mitchell Reisinger (S) p. Evan Cramer (LC), 0:34. 182- Tyler Echler (LC) p. Connor Cass (S), 2:33. 195- Crew Oberheim (S) p. Ray Culler (LC), 1:13. 220- Caleb Carpenter (LC) d. Greg Wilson (S), 3-2. 285- Tommy Lytle (S) p. Connor Johnson (LC), 1:01.

Ryan Marvin of Swanton, top, gains control versus Cole Shaneyfelt of Liberty Center at 160 pounds during the regional final dual Wednesday. The Bulldogs qualified for the state dual tournament with wins over Wayne Trace and Liberty Center. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/02/web1_Marvin-controls-Shaneyfelt.jpg Ryan Marvin of Swanton, top, gains control versus Cole Shaneyfelt of Liberty Center at 160 pounds during the regional final dual Wednesday. The Bulldogs qualified for the state dual tournament with wins over Wayne Trace and Liberty Center. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Noah Saunders of Swanton holds down Carl Yaney of Liberty Center in the 138-pound match. Saunders would earn a 10-1 major decision. http://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2018/02/web1_Noah-Saunders.jpg Noah Saunders of Swanton holds down Carl Yaney of Liberty Center in the 138-pound match. Saunders would earn a 10-1 major decision. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor

Headed back to state

By Max Householder mhouseholder@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010

