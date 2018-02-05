Wauseon punches ticket to state dual tournament

SANDUSKY – The Wauseon wrestling team, for the third year in a row, will be representing the county and Northwest Ohio Athletic League at the State Dual Wrestling Tournament in Division II.

They did so with a 62-9 win over Napoleon in the regional semifinal at Sandusky Perkins Wednesday, then a 63-7 win against the host school in the regional final.

“This was the first time this year that we were able to get all our starters in the lineup at the same time,” said Wauseon coach Mike Ritter. “We had to move some guys up a weight to do so, but it allowed us to maximize our point scoring potential.”

Against Napoleon, the Wildcats grabbed the early lead as Caleb Hernandez earned an 8-5 win over Wauseon’s Damon Molina at 106 pounds. However, the Indians won the next 11 matches, including three by forfeit, which put it out of reach.

“I was a little disappointed that Napoleon forfeited three weight classes to us, considering they had a full bench of wrestlers,” said Ritter. “I’m not sure what that was about, but our guys that did wrestle against them really took care of business and advanced us to the regional finals against Sandusky Perkins.”

Winning by pin for the Indians were Nolan Ray at 126 pounds, Trent Davis (182), Aaron Harris (195) and Alex Sosa (285). In addition, Alex Slattman (120) and Hunter Yackee (132) each won by tech fall, Gage Grunden (152) by major decision, and Jarrett Bischoff (138) and Mauricio Barajas (145) by decision.

Perkins advanced to the final with a 46-16 win against Sandusky, but they were no match for the Indians.

“Perkins has a young team, but they’re a pretty hard-nosed group, so we knew we had to be ready to match that,” explained Ritter. “We dropped a tough match at 106 to open things up, but we ran off 10 straight wins to lock the match up.”

Earning pins for Wauseon against Perkins were Ray (126), Yackee (132), Barajas (145), Grunden (152), Sandro Ramirez (160), Davis (182) and Samuel Sosa (220).

They also got a 16-1 win from Slattman (120), a 6-3 win for Bischoff (138), a 12-7 win by Xavier Torres (170), and 10-6 victory for Alex Sosa (285). Gavin Ritter (113) did not wrestle on the day as he recorded two wins by forfeit.

Wauseon has its eyes on the top prize after finishing state runner-up the previous two seasons.

“We can now put our focus on the state tournament and start to look at potential matchups with certain teams to try and get back to the state finals for a third straight year and this time, hopefully win it,” said Ritter.

They may very well be the favorite with five-time Division II state champion St. Paris Graham moving up to Division I.

The 2018 State Dual Wrestling Tournament is this Sunday, Feb. 11 at St. John Arena in Columbus. Wauseon is the top seed in Division II and opens up with eighth-seeded Miami Trace at 11 a.m.

Division II Region 9

Semifinal

Wauseon 62, Napoleon 9

106- Caleb Hernandez (N) d. Damon Molina (W), 8-5. 113- Gavin Ritter (W), forfeit. 120- Alex Slattman (W) tf. Jimmy Pelland (N), 15-0. 126- Nolan Ray (W) p. Phillip Wolf (N), 2:10. 132- Hunter Yackee (W) tf. Zane Hull (N), 16-0. 138- Jarett Bischoff (W) d. Angel Granados (N), 8-3. 145- Mauricio Barajas (W) d. Ethan French (N), 10-4. 152- Gage Grunden (W) md. Zach Altman (N), 14-3. 160- Sandro Ramirez (W), forfeit. 170- Xavier Torres (W), forfeit. 182- Trent Davis (W) p. Wesley Jeffries-Babcock (N), 3:00. 195- Aaron Harris (W) p. Korey Blosser (N), 4:33. 220- Sebastian Chavez (N) p. Samuel Sosa (W), 6:58 OT. 285- Alex Sosa (W) p. Demitrius Hernandez (N), 1:22.

Final

Wauseon 62, Perkins 7

106- Max Oprzadek (P) md. Damon Molina (W), 9-1. 113- Gavin Ritter (W), forfeit. 120- Alex Slattman (W) tf. Jordan Holt (P), 16-1. 126- Nolan Ray (W) p. Mack Heremes (P), 1:46. 132- Hunter Yackee (W) p. Logan Carti (P), 0:52. 138- Jarrett Bischoff (W) d. Emileo Calderon (P), 6-3. 145- Mauricio Barajas (W) p. Cole Weatherly (P), 4:11. 152- Gage Grunden (W) p. Cameron Smith (P), 1:02. 160- Sandro Ramirez (W) p. Chris Dillinger (P), 0:36. 170- Xavier Torres (W) d. Lucas Salmon (P), 12-7. 182- Trent Davis (W) p. Gavin Mingus (P), 0:59. 195- Sam McNulty (P) d. Aaron Harris (W), 15-12. 220- Samuel Sosa (W) p. Devyn Hermes (P), 0:13. 285- Alex Sosa (W) d. Kyler Capizzi (P), 10-6.

Indians sweep league quad

On Thursday, Wauseon hosted a Northwest Ohio Athletic League quad featuring Evergreen, Montpelier and Patrick Henry. The Indians earned an 84-0 shutout of Montpelier and 82-0 win against Evergreen.

Against the Locomotives, they accrued the most points possible in the dual format. With pins for the Indians were Molina at 106 pounds, Slattman (120), Ray (126), Yackee (132), Bischoff (138), Barajas (145), Grunden (152), Ramirez (160), Torres (170), Davis (182), Samuel Sosa (220) and Alex Sosa (285). They also had two forfeit wins.

Versus the Vikings the Indians had seven wins by forfeit. Earning pins were Bischoff (138), Barajas (145), Davis (182), Harris (195) and Samuel Sosa (220).

They also had two tech fall wins, one by Gavin Ritter at 113 pounds, and another for Ramirez at 160 pounds.

Despite falling to the Indians, Evergreen opened the quad by beating Patrick Henry 36-18.

That performance was highlighted by pins from Brian Floyd (160) and Logan York (182). Patrick Henry forfeited a total of nine matches, and there was five double forfeits.

Earns top seed