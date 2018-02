Two area boys teams and one girls team was ranked in the fourth edition of the Ohio Associated Press basketball poll released earlier this week.

Wauseon boys basketball still holds the top spot in Division II with 13 first place votes. The Indians are 16-0 on the season.

The Pettisville boys cracked the top 10 in Division IV as they are ranked eighth. The Blackbirds (15-1) even received a first place vote.

Archbold (14-1) is seventh in the Division III girls poll.