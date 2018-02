Wauseon bowling sweeps Delta

NAPOLEON – Wauseon swept Delta in a bowling match at River City Bowl-A-Way Monday. The Indian boys defeated the Panthers 2,205-2,055, while the girls were victorious 2,081-1,747.

For the Wauseon boys, Kenyon Lovins posted a 425 series total, Jadon Meeker a 392 series, and Chance Buehrer a 358 series. Will McQueen had a 398 series for the Delta boys, Blake Brauer added a 349 series, and Walter Sniegowski a 344 series.

The Wauseon girls were led by Mackayla Kearney who notched a 411 series. Kama Brackman added a 379 series and Jaslyn Johnson a 312 series. Alli Hite had a 343 series to lead the Delta girls, Courtney Riches a 303 series, and Payton Gladieux a 261 series.