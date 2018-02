Wauseon fell at home 65-27 to Stryker Monday night in non-league girls basketball.

Stryker’s Haley Doehrmann led all scorers with 26 points, while Brittney Haines added 13 for the Panthers. The Indians did not have a scorer in double figures, but were led by Alexis Suarez with six points.

Wauseon (2-15) next travels to Liberty Center tonight in NWOAL action.