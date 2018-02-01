Evergreen girls roll past Fayette, 77-37

Sometimes stats tell the whole story of a game and in this game those stats were glaring.

Evergreen forced 27 Fayette turnovers while committing just seven, and knocked down nine three-pointers to none for the Eagles in a 77-37 romp at Fayette Tuesday.

“I want to give Fayette a lot of credit,” said Viking coach Brittaney Cymbolin. “Their girls came out and played very hard.”

“Everybody contributed for us tonight. We were more forceful offensively than we have been for a while.”

The Vikings hit their first five shots, including the first Evergreen triple from Kelsie Komisarek to take an 11-3 lead.

That lead continued to balloon in the first quarter on a pair of steal-and-scores from Hannah Herr, then a running one-hander and a triple from Abi Borojevich to take a 20-7 lead.

Nine more Borojevich points in the second, two more steals for hoops from Herr and Savannah VanOstrand’s fastbreak hoop helped Evergreen more than double up the Eagles at 41-17 by halftime.

The Eagles’ Trista Fruchey scored seven second quarter points for most of the Fayette offense in the eight minutes.

“We do great things when we work within the means of our offense,” said Cymbolin.

“When we play our roles we have the ability to do a pretty good job on the floor.”

All the Vikings got into the act in the second half as Jamie VanLoocke got inside twice for buckets while Mady Peluso, Kennedy Keifer, and Komisarek joined the long range barrage in the third as Cymbolin ran players in and out five at a time like a hockey line change.

Keifer’s pair of breakaway baskets off steals along with the last Viking triple of the night from Bailie Sutter helped close out the game.

Three Vikings hit double figures.

Borojevich had 21 points, 16 coming in the first half. Herr added 17, 13 of which came before halftime. Komisarek chipped in with 12, all in the first three quarters.

Fruchey had 15 for the Eagles who shot 15 for 43 from the floor compared to Evergreen’s 29 for 67.

Evergreen now travels to Delta tonight for an NWOAL game against the Panthers. Fayette is at Edon tonight.

By Joe Blystone For the Expositor

Reach Joe Blystone at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com

