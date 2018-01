Archbold defeated Patrick Henry 62-56 at home in Northwest Ohio Athletic League girls basketball Thursday.

The Blue Streaks were led by Blair Bucklew with 20 points, Lily Krieger added 14, and Kamryn Hostetler 13.

For Patrick Henry, Kayla Prigge had 16 points, Faith Frania 14, Carissa Rosebrook 12 and Katelyn Drewes 11.

The victory improved Archbold’s record to 14-1 and 3-0 in the league.