Pettisville won at Montpelier Friday in Buckeye Border Conference boys basketball, then routed Liberty Center 52-22 at home Saturday.

Graeme Jacoby paced the Blackbirds with 14 points against the Locomotives, Detric Yoder added 13 and Dillon King 12. Yoder scored 15 Saturday to lead all scorers.

Pettisville (15-1, 9-0 BBC) welcomes Stryker Friday for a crucial BBC match-up.