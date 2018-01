Archbold boys basketball picked up a pair of lopsided victories last week. They won at Patrick Henry 63-23 Friday and 71-29 at home versus Continental Saturday.

Against the Pirates on Saturday, Rigo Ramos led the Blue Streaks with 11 points. Kaiden Bedsole and Austin Wiemken each added nine points.

Archbold (11-3, 2-1) hosts Stryker tonight, Bryan Friday and is at Tinora on Saturday.