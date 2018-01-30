Indians take third at Northwest Ohio Aquatic Conference Championships

FREMONT – Wauseon swimming showed off its skills at the Northwest Ohio Aquatic Confernce Championships Friday and Saturday at Fremont Ross, placing third in both the boys and girls competitions.

The boys took third with 283 points, while the girls tallied 240.5 to place third. Fremont Ross won the boys meet and Napoleon the girls meet.

In the boys meet, Wauseon was led by Tony Schweinhagen who won the diving competition with a 449.25 score.

Furthermore, Austin Schuette was runner-up in the 500 yard freestyle, finishing with a time of 4:59.29. He was also fourth (1:53.21) in the 200 yard freestyle.

Nicholas Dilworth of Wauseon took third (1:52.07) in the 200 yard freestyle.

Wauseon’s 400 yard freestyle relay team of Austin Schuette, Ryan Scherer, Branden Arredondo and Dilworth won with a time of 3:27.6.

Their 200 yard freestyle relay team of Mac Warncke, Scherer, Dilworth and Arredondo finished third (1:35).

The girls were led by Sydney Darnell who won the 100 yard butterfly with a time of 59.78, and was runner-up (2:15.32) in the 200 IM.

Also, Brooke Schuette was runner-up (5:20.41) in the 500 yard freestyle and fourth (2:00.71) in the 200 yard freestyle.

Wauseon’s 200 yard freestyle relay team of Sarayna Russell, McKenzie Darnell, Brooke Schuette and Sydney Darnell was runner-up (1:42.81). The 400 yard freestyle relay of Daisy Giguere, McKenzie Darnell, Brooke Schuette and Sydney Darnell finished third (3:45.82).

Team Scores

Girls

1. Napoleon 500; 2. Fremont Ross 475.5; 3. Wauseon 240.5; 4. Sylvania Northview 215; 5. Sandusky Perkins 177; 6. Sylvania Southview 169.5; 7. Oak Harbor 148.5; 8. Port Clinton 132; 9. Sandusky 119; 10. Notre Dame Academy 80; 11. Bowling Green 68.

Boys

1. Fremont Ross 472.5; 2. Sylvania Southview 288.5; 3. Wauseon 283; 4. Perkins 279; 5. St. John’s Jesuit 197; 6. Oak Harbor 140; 7. Napoleon 135; 8. Bowling Green 132; 9. Sylvania Northview 128; 10. Sandusky 122; 11. Port Clinton 116; 12. Ayersville 17.