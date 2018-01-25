Indian bowlers roll past Vikings

Wauseon swept Evergreen in a bowling match at River City Bowl-A-Way in Napoleon Monday.

The Wauseon boys defeated the Vikings 2,230-1,807, while the girls won by a final of 1,970-1,834.

Leading the boys were Brady Blaylock with a 406 series, Chance Buehrer who posted a 393 series, and Kenyon Lovins with a 345 series. For the Evergreen boys, Cade Johnson rolled a 315 series, CJ Langenderfer a 309 series, and Ethan Shively a 283 series.

Kama Brackman had a 381 series to lead the Wauseon girls, Jenna Simon added a 358 series and Mackayla Kearney a 340 series. Hanna Miller recorded a 372 series and Hannah Abram a 318 series for Evergreen.