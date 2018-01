Fayette bested Swanton 45-40 at home in non-league boys basketball Tuesday night.

For the Eagles, Trey Keefer finished with 14 points. Clayton Pheils added eight points and Travis Wagner seven. Zach Bloom notched 10 for Swanton, while Jared Wilson and Randy Slink finished with nine apiece.

Fayette (9-6) next travels to Hicksville on Saturday. Swanton (5-9) is at Evergreen Friday and Genoa on Saturday.