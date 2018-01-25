Locals receive Evans Scholarship

GOLF, IL – Twenty-five Ohio students have been awarded the Evans Scholarship, a full housing and tuition college grant offered to golf caddies, following a final selection interview held at Beechmont Country Club in Cleveland on Jan. 11.

Each caddie has a unique story to tell, reflecting the scholarship’s four selection criteria: a strong caddie record; excellent academics; demonstrated financial need; and outstanding character. They will begin college in the fall, with recipients awarded to Ohio State University in Columbus, Miami University in Oxford or University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. The scholarship is valued at more than $100,000 over four years.

Among those awarded were Patrick Brandt of Evergreen and Lucas Blanchong of Wauseon.

Both will be attending Ohio State University in the fall.