Wauseon bowling defeated Liberty Center in a match at River City Bowl-A-Way Friday.

The Indian boys won 2,285-2,251, while the girls were victorious 2,387-2,191.

Chance Buehrer led the Wauseon boys with a 459 series total, Jadon Meeker added a 367 series and Brady Blaylock a 352 series.

In the girls match, Wauseon’s Mackayla Kearney had a 431 series, Kama Brackman a 392 series, and Jenna Simon a 359 series.